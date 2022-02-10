Cute or what? Man gets surprised by quirky Valentine's Day message from coder girlfriend

As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, many are thinking of creative ways to wow their dates.

One man received a rather unique Valentine's Day message from his other half, thanks to the latter's coding knowledge.

Gushing over how cute his girlfriend's gesture was, he showed off his her work in a TikTok video posted today (Feb 10).

"My coder girlfriend sent me a strange file," said the text in the video as he opened the file she'd sent via Telegram.

A rather ominous message then popped up on his computer screen: "Your PC has been hacked."

After a few more clicks, the pop-ups eventually revealed the words "Will you be my valentine?", followed by "or else I'm really going to hack you".

The 15-second clip has also gone viral on the platform, garnering over 445,000 views in a day, and almost 500 comments from other users, who were also gushing about his girlfriend's adorable gesture.

Many others also asked if he could send the file to them, or provide a tutorial on how to create it.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Cute (and mildly threatening) Valentine's messages aside, other TikTok users have also come up with creative ways to score themselves a date and some cash — renting themselves out for up to $5,000.

