CYC, the tailors behind PM Lee's NDP shirt, to close Fullerton Hotel outlet for good; has sale till Sept 19

Mention high-quality tailored clothes and the first homegrown brand that comes to mind is probably CYC, which has been around since 1935.

The award-winning tailor has crafted garments for notable figures including Singapore's first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong even donned one of their creations for this year's National Day Parade!

CYC has three outlets in Singapore but unfortunately, they will be permanently closing their Fullerton Hotel store, so only their Capitol Singapore and Bendemeer outlets will remain in operation.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, CYC said that their lease is expiring soon and they don't plan to renew it "in this difficult time".

This isn't the first time they've shuttered their Fullerton Hotel store.

In May, during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), they closed the store temporarily, citing "a significant dip in traffic to Fullerton Hotel".

Due to the store closure, CYC will be having their first-ever archive sale from now till Sept 19 so you can snag some of their beautifully crafted garments at a steal.

Items up for grabs include jackets, dress shirts, trousers, blouses, skirts and accessories. Prices have been slashed to as low as $40 for garments and $3 for accessories.

You also can mix and match various clothing to enjoy greater savings when you purchase two or more pieces.

PHOTO: CYC

Limited pieces are available so fastest fingers first!

Do note that no refunds or alterations can be made for sale items.

Additionally, in accordance to safe distancing measures, only three to five pax are allowed in the store at any given time.

Address: 1 Fullerton Square, #01-06, Singapore 049178

Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday and Sunday 10.30am to 5pm

