Cycle & Carriage opens myCarriage car rental branch at Changi Airport Terminal 3

With the new myCarriage car rental branch at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Cycle & Carriage has entered the tourist segment by offering short-term car rentals.

The new location also enhances the rental experience for long-term rental customers who fly to and out of Singapore frequently.

In the wake of increasing travel demand and tourist numbers, Cycle & Carriage has expanded its car rental services by opening a new physical counter at Changi Airport Terminal 3, in addition to the existing counter at 209 Pandan Gardens which has been in operation for two years now.

Through the myCarriage rental platform, users can view the real-time availability of rental cars and can select make and model right down to the colour.

Users can collect their car in as little as two hours from booking the car online, or opt for a delivery or pick-up service for an additional fee.

Currently, renters will need to select a pick-up/drop-off time within the Changi Airport counter's operating hours (Monday-Sunday, including public holidays, 10am to 7pm), which means that travellers on early-morning or late-night flights won't be able to make full use of this new car-rental service.

The myCarriage fleet comprises a variety of vehicles across a range of bodystyles such as the Toyota Alphard MPV, Nissan Serena MPV, Kia Carnival MPV, Kia Cerato sedan, BMW 420i convertible, and even EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and ORA Good Cat.

The most economical rent-a-car in the fleet is the Mitsubishi Attrage with a daily rate of $90, while the most expensive is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with a daily rate of $580.

Customers who rent an electric car from myCarriage do not need to recharge it before returning it to the Changi Airport station.

As part of the launch promotion for the new T3 branch, myCarriage customers can enjoy an additional 10 per cent discount if they book a car rental between Jan 22 and Feb 15, and select the airport branch as the pick-up location (they should use promo code MYCPRCA when booking in this case).

In addition, if the car pick-up date falls within the period of Jan 22 and 30, and the pick-up location is at the airport branch, they will also receive a welcome gift.

If you’re interested, you can visit mycarriage.sg to find out more.

This article was first published in Motorist.