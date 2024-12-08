Cycle & Carriage Singapore launches the Maxus eDeliver 5

Cycle & Carriage has launched the Maxus eDeliver 5, built on China's first electric light commercial vehicle platform, MILA (Modular, Intelligent, Lightweight, Architecture).

Powered by a 64kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) traction battery and an electric motor drive unit, the eDeliver 5 has a WLTP-City driving range of up to 489km. The powertrain offers 120kW (160bhp) of power and 240Nm of torque, and helps the vehicle go 0-100km/h in 10.7 seconds.

AC and DC charging is available at 11kW and 70kW respectively, with the DC fast-charging allowing the battery to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 36 minutes. The eDeliver 5's battery warranty also covers eight years or 200,000km.

The eDeliver 5 is 1,960mm tall and offers 6,660 litres of cargo space, a maximum payload of up to 1,270kg, a cargo floor height of 532mm, and a distance of 1,250mm between the wheelarches. The vehicle also features double sliding side doors and 60:40 split rear doors with 180-degree hinges.

The eDeliver 5 comes with 12 advanced safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Fatigue Driving Early Warning System, and Parking Distance Alert.

Its interior offers seating for three adults with an adjustable driver's seat and a two-passenger bench seat, and a spacious cabin with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 7-inch digital display.

Priced at $54,000 (before COE), the Maxus eDeliver 5 is now available for viewing and test drives at the Cycle & Carriage Electric Commercial Vehicle Hub at 330, Ubi Road 3. It can also be leased or integrated as part of the brand's mobility solutions.

Car Model Price as of press time (without COE) Maxus eDeliver 5 $54,000

[[nid:711750]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.