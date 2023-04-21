Cycle & Carriage supplies SingPost with Citroen electric vans

SINGAPORE - Cycle & Carriage (C&C), the authorised distributor for Citroen in Singapore, has announced a deal to supply postal service provider SingPost with 35 Citroën ë-Dispatch electric vans, as part of the SingPost’s goal to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2026.

The deal marks C&C’s first collaboration with SingPost, and follows on from previous tie-ups with other companies like FairPrice Group and Uniqlo Singapore, which also saw C&C supply new Citroën electric vans for their business needs.

“We are excited to partner with SingPost on this important initiative,” said Ms Dawn Pan, Chief Operation Officer of Multi-Franchise Operations at Cycle & Carriage Singapore. “The Citroën ë-Dispatch is an excellent choice for delivery operations, and we are delighted to play a part in helping SingPost to achieve their sustainability goals.”

Aside from supplying SingPost with the vans, C&C will also conduct two trials as part of the collaboration. The first is Mobile Servicing, which will see C&C provide a team to help perform onsite servicing and maintenance for SingPost’s fleet at their facility, without the need to drive the vans to a dedicated workshop, further optimising operational efficiency and minimising downtime.

The second trial is Carbon Tracking and Reporting, which uses telematics to transmit data from the vehicle to a central system for analysis and reporting. C&C will use the system to track the vans’ daily runs and process the data to allow SingPost to analyse the amount of carbon they save, giving them a more accurate picture of their sustainability and decarbonisation efforts.

The trials are set to commence in June, and further underlines C&C’s scope as an e-Mobility service provider. “These illuminating trials will help us to continuously improve our services, and prove that we are not just any distributor,” said Ms Pan. “We also aim to help improve our clients’ operation efficiency and ease their journey on the road to e-Mobility.”

