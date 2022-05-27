Cycle & Carriage's Game Of Deals is set to be the biggest showroom event yet

Looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend? Head down to Cycle & Carriage Game Of Deals, the biggest showroom event with games and instant prizes up for grabs.
Stand a chance to win up to $2,888 in cash discounts off your next purchase of Kia cars at the Grab & Win Machine.
Plus, drive in to get an instant valuation of your existing vehicle and receive a $10 petrol voucher (while stocks last).
Where: 239 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159930
When: May 28-29, 12pm-6pm
Don't miss out on Kia's existing promos on its latest prices of cars.
Kia Stonic
Limited demo units are available with prices from as low as $108,999.
Kia Sorento
Limited brand new units with prices from as low as $188,999 with immediate delivery.
Kia Cerato
Available from as low as $112,999.
This article was first published in CarBuyer.