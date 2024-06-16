For this dad, cochlear implants help amplify whispers of fatherly love

As a parent, there is nothing more heartbreaking than watching your child struggle to communicate. For Jyotirmay Majumdar, this was a reality he faced when his son, Manojoy, was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at a young age.

However, with unwavering determination and the help of cochlear implants, Jyotirmay and Manojoy have overcome this challenge and built a strong, loving relationship.

The diagnosis and early interventions

Manojoy's journey began when he was just a toddler. As a baby, he made the usual sounds like "Dddddda" and "Mmmmmma," but he never progressed to forming full words. Despite their concerns, Jyotirmay and his wife remained hopeful, assuming Manojoy was simply following a similar developmental pattern as their eldest son.

However, as time passed and Manojoy continued to struggle with speech, they decided to seek help.

"We never doubted Manojoy's ability to hear; we thought his delayed speech was just another instance of late talking," Jyotirmay explains.

But since Manojoy wasn't speaking as expected, they decided to start speech therapy when he was about two and a half years old.

The cochlear implant decision

The diagnosis of profound hearing loss was a shock to the family.

"When we finally discovered that Manojoy had profound hearing loss, it was a significant and emotional moment for us," Jyotirmay shares. "The realisation that his inability to speak was due to a hearing issue, and not just a delay, was both shocking and overwhelming."

Despite the challenges, Jyotirmay and his wife were determined to provide Manojoy with the best possible support. They began researching cochlear implants and consulted medical professionals.

"The decision to pursue a cochlear implant for Manojoy was influenced by several key factors and involved a thorough evaluation of potential risks and benefits."

The cochlear implant surgery and recovery

The day of Manojoy's cochlear implant surgery was filled with a mix of emotions. Jyotirmay was at the hospital with his wife, surrounded by their supportive friends and family who had been there for them throughout the challenging journey. The solidarity and comfort from their community helped ease the stress of the situation.

The surgery was a success, and Manojoy's recovery was swift. As he began to recognise and differentiate sounds that were previously inaudible to him, his excitement was palpable.

"This new auditory awareness opened up a new world for him, fostering a sense of wonder and curiosity."

The transformative impact of cochlear implants

Manojoy's life changed forever the day he received his cochlear implant. For years, he had struggled in silence, isolated from the world around him. But now, a whole new universe of sound had opened up, unlocking his potential in ways no one could have imagined.

His father watched in awe as his son blossomed before his eyes, the implant proving to be a true gift. Where there was once frustration and loneliness, Manojoy now radiated confidence and joy.

He could hear his friends' laughter at Canossian School, his teacher's lessons, the birds singing outside. And with each new sound, his ability to engage with others grew stronger. No longer on the sidelines, Manojoy dove headfirst into activities he had always longed to join.

The implant had not only restored his hearing, but his sense of belonging. Jyotirmay's heart swelled with pride, grateful beyond words for the remarkable transformation in his son.

What was once thought impossible had become reality, proving that with the right tools, even the most daunting challenges could be overcome.

Manojoy's story was one of resilience, determination and the life-changing power of modern medicine. His progress was nothing short of miraculous, a true testament to the human spirit.

But what does Manojoy's journey teach us about the limitless potential within each of us to overcome adversity and achieve the impossible?

"The cochlear implant not only enhanced his hearing but also enriched his overall quality of life, paving the way for better communication and social interactions."

The importance of family support

Throughout Manojoy's journey, the support of his family has been crucial.

"Our family has always been patient and dedicated, making every effort to understand and support Manojoy," Jyotirmay emphasises. "We frequently used visual aids, such as showing him pictures on an iPhone or iPad, and then asked him to read the corresponding word. This method leveraged his visual strength to help him understand and remember new words."

Jyotirmay also credits the support of medical professionals and therapists for Manojoy's progress. According to him, Manojoy's therapist taught him good ways to communicate, even when he couldn't speak full words.

"For example, instead of the complex sentence 'Can you please tell me where the toilet is,' he learnt to ask simply, 'Where toilet?' This approach made communication more manageable within his capabilities."

A message for other parents

As a father who has walked this path, Jyotirmay hits different. He's got some real talk for other parents facing similar challenges.

"Raising a differently-abled child presents unique challenges, both mentally and physically," he acknowledges. "However, instead of succumbing to despair or questioning 'why me,' it's important for parents to cultivate a mindset of calmness and patience."

Jyotirmay emphasizes the importance of celebrating every small victory along the way.

"Whether it's mastering a new skill, communicating a thought, or simply showing resilience in the face of adversity, these achievements deserve recognition and praise," he says.

With his fire mindset, you'll learn to find the silver lining in even the toughest situations. Jyotirmay's keeping it 100 and keeping it real — so you can keep it together too.

A father's love and dedication

Jyotirmay's love and dedication to his son are evident in every word he speaks.

"Manojoy's hearing journey has had a profound impact on our family, both rewarding and challenging," he reflects. "On a personal level, it has taught us resilience, patience, and the importance of continuous learning and adaptation."

As Father's Day approaches, Jyotirmay's story serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of love, support, and the incredible advancements in medical technology.

"Every time Manojoy said a new word, we felt an immense sense of joy and accomplishment," he shares. "A particularly touching moment was during a recent interview when he said that after his cochlear implant, he felt very emotional hearing what Mummy or Daddy said to him… The fact that he could use the word 'emotional' meaningfully on his own was overwhelming and heartwarming."

For Jyotirmay and Manojoy, the journey has been filled with challenges, but also with immense love and growth. Manojoy's journey has brought their family closer and instilled a deep appreciation for the small victories and the power of perseverance.

It has been a transformative experience — enriching their lives in ways they never imagined.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.