'Dad passed on after serving his last plate': Fried kway teow stall in Jalan Besar shutters, tributes pour in online

Hock Kee Fried Kway Teow has shuttered for good.

Its last day of operation was March 18, after the passing of owner Song Yancheng.

The popular hawker stall took to Facebook on Tuesday (March 19) to make the announcement.

The stall also goes by another name Fu Ji Char Kway Teow, according to Singapore Foodie.

"Our dad passed on after serving his last plate of kway teow on March 18," the Facebook post read.

In a separate post, Hock Kee Fried Kway Teow, located in Berseh Food Centre, revealed that Yancheng died peacefully late into the night of March 18.

A five-day wake for the 69-year old will start on March 19 at 388A Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

In the comments section of both posts, netizens sent in their deepest condolences.

Some reminisced about moments they had eating at the stall.

"Have been eating your dad’s delicious char kway teow for more than two decades. May he rest in peace," a patron said.

Another Facebook user mentioned how Yancheng's stall was their "favourite and only" char kway teow for them.

The news of Hock Kee Fried Kway Teow's closure spread onto numerous Facebook pages.

On the Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook page, one netizen beautifully summed up how many of his customers might be feeling now.

The comment read: "Thank you Uncle for your passion and hard work. We will always remember you."

Over the decades, Yancheng mastered the craft of preparing a plate of char kway teow, and his stall only serves this one dish.

Made with flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, eggs, and a variety of other ingredients, customers could either go for the $4 or $5 version.

