Dad's lessons on resilience and perseverance pushed young graduate to excel

SINGAPORE - To this day, national hockey player Ishwarpal Singh Grewal still vividly recalls returning home as a tearful 15-year-old, dreading to tell his father that he had failed to make the school's hockey team.

His late father, former news editor at The New Paper and Straits Times journalist Santokh Singh, had been a passionate sportsman who was deeply invested in his progress as an athlete. But when the older man received the bad news, he simply told his son to watch as he threw a ball onto the floor.

"The ball hit the floor and bounced back higher than where it was. That was the first time he taught me this lesson that stuck with me for the rest of my life: It's not about how you fall, it's about how high you bounce back," Dr Singh told young graduates at an annual Sikh Graduates Tea on Sunday (Oct 13).

Dr Singh is now 26 and graduated from Nanyang Technological University's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine this year.