Dandruff and itchy scalp? Try these amazing shampoos that are under $25

If you’ve ever suffered from itchy, angry, inflamed, and oily scalp with dandruff, you’ll know four things: that it’s seldom a one-off occurrence, it takes a long time to resolve the dandruff episode, you can never find a good dandruff shampoo in stores, and anything can trigger an episode (again!).

Hey, prevention is key. Try to get a specialised shampoo for oily or dandruff-prone scalps. Here, seven of the best shampoos for dandruff-prone scalps we found online:

1. Jason Natural

Highest on the dandruff shampoo ranking is this: Jason Natural Dandruff Relief 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner ($14.21) with a whopping 1,901 reviews that amounted to 4.25 out of 5 stars.

It’s a medicated shampoo with the active ingredient Pyrithione Zinc to control dandruff, and contains Jojoba oil to nourish your hair simultaneously. Is it clean? Yes, this shampoo is formulated without the nasties like parabens, sulphates, petrolatum, phthalates, and animal-cruelty – great if you have contact allergies to any of these.

Does it work? According to the reviews section, both male and female users have seen significant reduction in dandruff and hair loss – especially for individuals with sensitive skin and scalp.

2. Avalon Organics

Coming in second on the dandruff shampoo ranking list is Avalon Organics’ Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with Chamomile ($12.98) with a whopping 2,216 reviews that amounted to 4 out of 5 stars.

The medicated formula comes with aloe vera, chamomile, tea tree, and 2 per cent salicylic acid – a known beta-hydroxy acid which exfoliates and clears stuff out of your pores (and follicles). That aside, it’s vegan (no animal products involved), biodegradable, and animal cruelty-free.

Users have left pretty great reviews for this one:

Great smells

Reduces dandruff and itchy scalp

Works well with oily scalp.

However, due to the absence of SLS, this shampoo doesn’t foam as much as usual drugstore shampoos do. So, some users have resorted to squeezing more product out at once – which means the bottle of shampoo will run out faster than your usual foaming shampoo.

3. Home Health

Coming in third in the dandruff shampoo department is Home Health Everclean Anti-Dandruff Shampoo ($10.85) with 363 reviews that amounted to 4 out of 5 stars.

The first thing that will strike you about this shampoo is the packaging – it looks medicated, and pretty much like a proper dandruff shampoo. The ingredients are very much similar to the previous shampoo’s: salicylic acid, tea tree oil, aloe vera, herbal extracts, and allantoin (a common K-beauty ingredient which supposedly moisturises the skin, and promotes regeneration).

Dandruff aside, this shampoo relieves psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis – if you don’t know what they are you probably want to keep things that way!

Reviewers have said that this is a great shampoo for psoriasis, dandruff, scalp acne, and allergies. In fact, it soothes redness within hours, and reduces dandruff within two days. The smell is apparently pretty good, and it neither dries out nor coats your hair with extra moisture. It’s just a daily, medicated shampoo aimed at reducing dandruff and iffy scalp conditions.

4. Biotene H-24

Coming in fourth on the dandruff shampoo hall of fame is Biotene H-24 Natural Dandruff Shampoo with Biotin ($9.80) with 151 reviews that amounted to 4 out of 5 stars.

As its name suggests, this dandruff shampoo comes coal tar solution to control dandruff and flaking, and a special ingredient – biotin. Bioitin is known to support healthy hair and nails.

Users have raved all over the reviews section, saying that this stuff really works and removes your dandruff. However, it will dry out your hair and reviewers are generally divided about the scent.

5. Dove

Coming in fifth on the dandruff shampoo ranking list is Dove’s Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner ($6.78) with 185 reviews that amounted to 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Dove, really? Yes, and this one contains the anti-dandruff active ingredient called pyrithione zinc which works to remove bacteria and fungi – some of which may be causing your endless bouts of dandruff.

Users have praised this shampoo for relieving itch, its great mint scent, and hair softening effect.

6. Petal Fresh

Coming in sixth on the dandruff shampoo hall of fame is Petal Fresh’s Hair ResQ Thickening & Anti-Dandruff Shampoo ($15.78) with 554 reviews that amounted to 4 out of 5 stars.

Again, this is a vegan formula that wasn’t made with any animal products. It contains biotin, caffeine, patchouli, and green tea to remove dandruff, reduce itchiness, and promote hair growth

Users love it for its scent (patchouli and mint!), great lather, and the way it softens the hair. It reduces dandruff significantly, keeps dandruff at bay (if you’re using this daily), and soothes that irritating dandruff itch.

7. Neutrogena

Coming in seventh on the dandruff shampoo ranking list is Neutrogena’s T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo – Original Formula ($24.61) with a whopping 2,487 reviews that amounted to 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The Neutrogena T/Gel is one of those pretty classic dandruff products in the global beauty industry to get rid of dandruff, psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. How does it work? It uses coal tar to make the top-most layer of your scalp shed itself – effectively physically exfoliating and getting rid of the layer of dandruff for good.

However, if you’re allergic to SLS, do note that this product contains SLS for the lathering experience and may irritate your scalp further.

