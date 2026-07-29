'Impossible to keep going': Former DJ Daniel Ong to close steak restaurant after 6 years

It's the final chapter for Dan's Steaks Bar & Grill after six years.

The restaurant chain's last outlet at Serangoon Gardens will be closing soon, Daniel Ong announced in an emotional social media post on Tuesday (July 28).

But he has yet to share the date of closure.



"Six years ago, during Covid-19, Dan's Steaks wasn't part of a grand business plan. It started in my home kitchen," the former DJ and restaurateur wrote.

"I simply loved cooking, and I loved feeding people. What began as meals prepared from home soon grew into something I never imagined. Together, we opened four restaurants and had the privilege of serving thousands of guests over the years."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DbVrrrZytFj/[/embed]

Over the years, he has had to close three outlets. But Daniel, 50, isn't shuttering the business because he has lost his passion.

"The reality of running a restaurant has changed. Food costs continue to rise. Staff costs continue to rise. Rent continues to rise. With increasing competition all around us, it has become impossible to keep going sustainably," he explained.

"Sometimes, loving something isn't enough. There is sadness, of course. But even more than that, there is gratitude."

Daniel thanked every customer who had dined at Dan's Steaks, celebrated special occasions there, or introduced their loves ones to the restaurant.



"You weren’t just customers. You became part of the Dan's Steaks' story. Over the years, we've weathered many storms. Three of our restaurants have already closed, and today, our Serangoon Gardens outlet at Maju Avenue is the last one standing. Sadly, it looks like this will be our final chapter."

He also expressed gratitude to his team, past and present, who have "poured their hearts into every plate", as well as his suppliers, partners, and friends who believed in him and the business.



"Before we say goodbye in the next few months, we'd love to see you for one last hurrah."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/danssteaks/p/DWIjkvyk_gA/[/embed]

Upon learning the news, many friends and customers have come forward to show support to Daniel and his team.

"Stay strong brother. Better days are ahead," local actor Chew Chor Meng wrote.

Another longtime customer said: "We were just there couple of weeks back! Had a lovely meal. We first ordered during Covid! Thanks for the steaks and the memories!"

On Wednesday, Daniel said that he's overwhelmed with gratitude as the restaurant "received hundreds of shares, messages, words of encouragement, and so much kindness."

Running a small business is incredibly tough, he shared.

Daniel revealed that closing the previous outlets left him with a six-figure debt that he is still trying to clear.

Even now, he still has vendors waiting to be paid, as well as payroll and rent deadlines, all of which have led to "countless sleepless nights".

[[nid:716017]]

While many have asked Daniel when the restaurant's last day will be, he estimates that it will happen in a few months.

"I hope business picks up enough for us to pay a portion of what we owe and help us close with dignity. So please come by and enjoy the classics one more time," he wrote.

According to him, Sundays to Thursdays are a quieter period at the restaurant.

There will also be exclusive offers called Dan's Disappearing Deals, which will be displayed on Dan's Steaks' Instagram stories for 24 hours.

Additionally, the restaurant will not be charging GST starting Aug 1.

"Life is tough enough. We kept the prices flat so that you can eat without the 9 per cent on top," he said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Daniel for more details.

While Dan's Steaks prepares to close its final outlet, there's a new kid on the block.

Porterhaus, a steakhouse specialising in tomahawk and porterhouse cuts, opened in Serangoon Gardens last August.

With the help of Eighteen Chefs founder Benny Se Teo, owner Chery opened Porterhaus, aiming to offer good quality beef steaks at more accessible price points, according to veteran food blogger Dr Leslie Tay.

The meats are prepared Peter Luger-style, which was inspired by Benny's visit to the famous steakhouse in New York.

Dan's Steaks Bar & Grill

Address: 12 Maju Avenue, Singapore 556690

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10pm

[[nid:529956]]

melissateo@asiaone.com