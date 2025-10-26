On this date in 2001, Singapore's first infill MRT station, Dover, was opened

You might have passed through it a hundred times, but did you know that Dover was Singapore's first infill MRT station?

An infill station is a train station built on an existing rail line. Dover was opened to the public on Oct 18 in 2001, 13 years after the East-West line (EWL) was opened.

A 'fill-in' station

Unlike most MRT stations built with fresh tracks, Dover's construction involved a tricky balancing act over existing train lines. It was built in between two already-operating stations, Buona Vista and Clementi — a move that required some serious engineering.

The platforms were built around the tracks, which is why it has side platforms rather than the island platforms you're used to on the EWL.

The idea behind Dover

Dover station was first mooted back in 1988. At that time, the Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (now SMRT Corporation) thought about building a station to serve Singapore Polytechnic, but held off because they expected low ridership.

Fast forward to 1997, and the green light was given to start construction. Dover station was meant to ease traffic around Singapore Poly and nearby schools.

Designed by RSP Architects, Dover station has a sleek and modern vibe with its curved roof and floor-to-ceiling glass panels. At 21m tall, the station was also one of the first wheelchair-accessible stations, with lifts, ramps, and tactile flooring.

A game changer for the area

Dover station doesn't just serve Singapore Polytechnic, but also nearby schools like the School of Science & Technology and New Town Secondary. It will be the go-to station for residents in the upcoming Dover Forest area.

In fact, this station's forward-thinking design set the stage for future infill stations.

Canberra station, which opened on Nov 2, 2019, was the first infill station on the North-South line (NSL) and the first with a platform linked directly to an overhead bridge at the same level.

In 2034, Brickland will open on the NSL, and in the 2030s, Sungei Kadut station will serve both the NSL and Downtown (DTL) lines.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.