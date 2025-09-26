On this date in 2008, Singapore hosted the first F1 night race

Are you ready for next weekend's (Oct 5) Singapore F1 Grand Prix?

Fasten your seatbelts, because on this day 17 years ago (Sept 26), Singapore made history by hosting the world's first-ever Formula One (F1) night race!

The streets of Marina Bay transformed into a high-octane, adrenaline-fuelled circuit as the F1 cars zoomed past iconic landmarks like National Gallery, the Singapore Flyer, and Marina Bay Sands.

Not only was it the first night race in F1 history, but it was also the first street circuit race in Asia, cementing Singapore's place on the global motorsport map.

Not the first Singapore Grand Prix

Before 2008, Singapore hadn't seen motor racing action for 35 years. Originally, we hosted races between 1961 and 1973 at the Thomson Road Grand Prix circuit. It was stopped due to safety concerns (too many accidents). Fun fact: The "circuit" still exists today as a public road and part of Thomson Nature Park.

The 2008 night race

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng first floated the idea of the Singapore Grand Prix revival in 1991. It took almost two decades before the stars aligned in 2008 when our gahmen, with then-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone's backing, finally gave the green light to fund the project.

The result? A five-year deal that kicked off with the construction of a stunning $33-million pit building right by Raffles Boulevard, complete with state-of-the-art race facilities, hospitality lounges, and a grandstand for spectators to soak in the action.

The anti-clockwise track (one of the few in F1) wove through the heart of the city. The race weekend itself was nothing short of spectacular. Over three days, fans were treated to practice sessions, a high-stakes qualifying round, and then the grand finale on Sept 28, 2008.

The first Singapore F1 night race champion

After nearly two hours and 61 laps, Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, racing for Renault, emerged as champion.

The entire event was a sell-out, with over 100,000 spectators flocking to Marina Bay and a global audience of over 500 million tuning in to witness the magic of Singapore's night race. Alonso still drives in F1 today at the age of 43 for Aston Martin.

The inaugural race received glowing reviews from fans and media alike, with Ecclestone even calling it the "crown jewel of F1".

Fast facts

Legendary F1 champion Sebastian Vettel is the most successful driver on our Little Red Dot, winning here five times. He is followed by Lewis Hamilton (four wins) and Fernando Alonso (two wins).

To withstand the high speeds of F1 cars, the manholes at Marina Bay Street Circuit have to be welded shut before each race.

There were no races in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The F1 Pit Building was converted into a Covid-19 treatment facility.

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

Last weekend saw Lando Norris of McLaren lead the entire race from start to finish, cutting the points gap to current number one Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in Lando's quest to win the Drivers' World Championships. This was McLaren's second victory at Singapore — the team last won in 2009.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.