Dating deal-breakers: 1 in 2 Singaporeans say they will dump a date for being too messy

Have you ever turned down a date for being too messy? Well, don't feel too bad if you did, because 50 per cent of Singaporeans said they would too.

In a survey by dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, 600 Singaporeans shared their own dating experiences and requirements, and the responses were eye-opening, to say the least.

The survey found that women are generally pickier than men, with an average of 19 requirements in a potential partner. Men, meanwhile, have an average of 15 qualities on their wish list. In spite of that, 96 per cent of respondents still found themselves in a happy relationship with someone they did not expect, and 70 per cent of the women said they are dating people who tick half or less of the boxes on their checklist.

But don't throw out your dating wish list just yet. Here are some common winning (and not-so-winning) qualities Singaporeans look for.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

Ranking first for women and second for men, fresh breath is among the most desired qualities in a date, so stock up on the mouth wash and breath mints!

For women, height is a big factor, ranking second. On the other hand, long hair is a big draw for men of all ages, consistently ranking in the top five across the different age groups.

Beyond the physical, being a pet owner can increase your chances with the ladies almost sevenfold.

Get that bread

Sadly, it seems money does make the world go round. According to the survey, 20 per cent said they would turn down a potential date based on career, with doctors, teachers and bankers being among most popular occupations.

In addition, 23 per cent of women would rather their partner have a higher income than them, compared to the three per cent of men. Women are also twice as likely to desire a financially stable partner as compared to men.

Pet peeves and turn-offs

When it comes to habits and behaviours, 50 per cent said that they would reject someone for being too messy. This sentiment was particularly prevalent among Gen X and baby boomers.

Being too boring was also deemed unattractive, along with loud chewing and oversharing on social media. And one in three have been dumped simply for biting their nails!

Millennials vs baby boomers

Millennials might be more shallow than boomers, at least according to the survey. Millennial women value appearance in a partner twice as much as female boomers.

Other top traits for millennials include being affectionate, good in bed, liking animals and strong chemistry.

On the other hand older Singaporeans said they want someone who is willing to compromise, is low-maintenance and doesn't get jealous easily.

However, despite these differences, Singaporeans across all age groups agreed that honesty, loyalty, and mutual respect between partners is key to a long-lasting and happy relationship.

