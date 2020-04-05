Daughter of deceased migrant worker pens moving handwritten letter to thank volunteers

The eldest daughter's education will also be covered for the next five years.
PHOTO: Facebook/itsrainingraincoats
Following the recent death of migrant worker, Alagu Periyakarrupan who died due to multiple injuries from a fall from height at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, his eldest daughter Roopa has penned a moving handwritten letter to thank volunteers from social enterprise group Itsrainingraincoats.
Since Alagu's demise, the non-profit has arranged for friends in India to check in on his family, their well-being and deliver rations to help them tide through this ordeal.
And now, one of their volunteers is said to be in touch with Roopa, according to Itsrainingraincoats in a new Facebook update today (30 April).
A LETTER FROM ALAGU’S DAUGHTER🌷
We are grateful for the outpouring of sympathy in response to our post on the passing...
Rather than death from Covid-19 complications, Alagu was said to have succumbed to sustained multiple injuries from a fall from height at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, according to an update from the Ministry of Health (MOH).
For nearly 11 years, Alagu had been working as a construction worker with the same employer after arriving in Singapore in September 2009, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). He had also been the sole breadwinner of the family.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.