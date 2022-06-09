David Beckham is coming to Singapore to motivate you — here’s how you can meet him

Want to meet David Beckham but never ever thought it was possible? That dream may soon become a reality for some of you.

The former professional soccer player will be making an appearance at Adidas Singapore Brand Centre Orchard for the We Got This Talk Show 2.0 next Friday (June 17) from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm.

During the event, he will share some motivational stories as well as tips on "finding a balance between mental health while overcoming the odds to achieve the impossible".

He won't be the only mental health advocate at the star-studded occasion either — DJ Jade Rasif, professional footballer Ikhsan Fandi and content creator Christabel Chua will be there as well to share their inspiring “getting-out-of-a-rut” stories.

While the event is not open to the public, Adidas is giving away a pair of tickets each to 20 lucky people.

To participate, all you have to do is share your favourite motivational catchphrase or quote that has inspired you through tough times, follow Adidas' Instagram account and tag a friend whom you would like to bring along.

The contest ends on June 12, 12.59 pm and winners will receive a direct message with redemption details from June 13 onwards.

Interested participants can check out the terms and conditions here.

While the post has only been up for less than a day, we've already seen some pretty inspiring entries.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

One of our favourite ones so far is 100 per cent relatable to most of us who grew up in an Asian household.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Others have also chosen to take inspiration from the recent chicken supply issue.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

But of course, you can't go wrong with an original quote by David Beckham himself.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

melissateo@asiaone.com