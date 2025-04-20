On this day in 1981, the Vanda Miss Joaquim was declared Singapore's national flower

If you grew up in Singapore, chances are you've seen the Vanda Miss Joaquim on school worksheets, stamps, coins… or maybe even growing at your grandma's house. But did you know that our beloved orchid became Singapore's official National Flower 44 years ago on April 15, 1981?

This iconic bloom was selected not just because it's pretty, but because it represents the Singapore spirit: bold, bright, and blooming in any weather.

Why this orchid?

Back in 1980, the hunt was on to find a flower that would represent Singapore on the world stage. Out of 40 flowers (30 of which were orchids), the resilient and ever-vibrant Vanda Miss Joaquim stood out. It was shortlisted alongside Arachnis hookeriana, but in the end, Vanda Miss Joaquim won the floral face-off.

A garden discovery in Tanjong Pagar

The Vanda Miss Joaquim was born and bred in Singapore in 1893, in the garden of a woman named Agnes Joaquim, an Armenian horticulturist who lived in Tanjong Pagar.

Agnes successfully cross-bred two types of orchids, the Vanda hookeriana and Vanda teres. She created what would become Singapore's first orchid hybrid (and the world's first Vanda hybrid).

The bloom was officially recorded by Henry Nicholas Ridley, the first scientific director of the Botanic Gardens, and named after her in tribute. Sadly, Agnes passed away six years later at age 45. But her legacy lives on in full bloom all around Singapore.

A national symbol takes root

Fast forward to April 15, 1981, then-Minister for Culture, S. Dhanabalan, declared Vanda Miss Joaquim Singapore's National Flower. To celebrate, the country even held a full-on National Flower Week from July 20 to 27 that year. The announcement wasn't just about choosing a flower, it was part of a larger movement to foster national identity and pride.

In 1988, Singapore Airlines released the Singapore Bliss, a fragrance that used the Vanda Miss Joaquim as the main extract.

And in 1990, the Singapore government held a nationwide search for a "national dress" based on an orchid theme. The Vanda Miss Joaquim was featured on apparel worn by politicians and government officials at public functions, and also appeared on currency, like the Ship series and the $5 bill in the Portrait series. It was prominently featured on various stamps, too.

Where can I spot one IRL?

Want to see the OG bloom? You can find the Vanda Miss Joaquim growing at:

the Istana

the National Orchid Garden

Gardens by the Bay

the Vanda Miss Joaquim Park in Tanjong Pagar

Here's a fun science-y update: Taxonomic research (that's the study of plant classification) has since updated the flower's official name to Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim. But the name Vanda Miss Joaquim still sticks because it's what most of us know it as.

