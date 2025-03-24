On this day in 2015, the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps enlisted its inaugural intake

A new chapter in Singapore's defence story began on this day 10 years ago (March 24, 2015) as the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC) welcomed its first batch of volunteers.

A total of 68 Singaporeans and Permanent Residents stepped forward to don the No. 4 uniform at Maju Camp, marking the start of an initiative that allows more people to contribute to national defence.

A new way to serve

The SAFVC was launched as part of efforts to strengthen National Service (NS) by allowing those who weren't required to serve — such as women, first-generation Permanent Residents, and new citizens — to play an active role in Singapore's security.

This was one of 30 recommendations made by the Committee to Strengthen National Service (CSNS); it was officially adopted by the Singapore Government in 2014.

The first volunteers

The inaugural batch of volunteers took their oath of allegiance in front of family members and loved ones, pledging their commitment to the SAF.

In his opening address, then-Commander SAFVC Colonel Mike Tan commended the volunteers for stepping up, saying, "By stepping forward to volunteer, you are making a commitment to serve alongside our servicemen and servicewomen to ensure the continued peace and security of Singapore."

This was the first of three intakes in 2015, with a total of 150 volunteers joining the ranks that year.

The SAFVC's military training

Of course, volunteering with the SAF isn't just about putting on a uniform — it comes with proper training, too.

The first batch of volunteers went through two weeks of Basic Continuous Training, where they picked up essential military skills such as SAR 21 rifle handling and live firing, foot drills, and even a two-day field camp experience.

Depending on their assigned roles, some volunteers continued with additional training. For example, those taking on roles like Auxiliary Security Troopers went through a week of Qualification Training, learning Basic Protection and Security, as well as Search and Arrest Techniques.

Those in armed roles had to complete Advanced Training, which included Military Police Close Combat Training (MPCCT), live firing, and equipment handling.

Serving alongside regulars

SAFVC Volunteers (SVs) typically serve 14 days each year, working alongside regular SAF personnel and full-time NSFs. Their contributions help to free up trained soldiers for more specialised operational duties.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.