A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don't know about

NEWater Visitor Centre.
PHOTO: Instagram/pawaskar_sandeep
Joshua Tan
The Finder

The Singapore neighbourhoods of Pasir Ris, Tampines and Bedok are packed with hidden gems.

1. MYOUTLETS GLOBAL HALAL HUB

Find more than 8,000 halal-certified products at this sprawling supermarket that just opened its doors. Feeling lazy? They deliver, too.

#01-07 Viva Business Park, 750 Chai Chee Rd, Singapore 469000 http://www.haladeen.com/

2. FOREST ADVENTURE

Adults and kids alike can enjoy a day out at Singapore’s first and only treetop obstacle course featuring a tarzan swing, trapezes and even a zipline across Bedok Reservoir.

Bedok Reservoir Park, Singapore 479244 http://www.forestadventure.com.sg/

3. WILD WILD WET

Splashing around is an excellent way to cool off in the heat. This water park boasts slides, rafting, playgrounds, wave pools and even a four-storey ramp for adrenaline junkies.

NTUC Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599 https://www.wildwildwet.com

4. NEWATER VISITOR CENTRE
Discover how Singapore treats used water to achieve self-sufficiency and reduce its reliance on water imports at this fun (we swear!) educational hub. Book your tour in advance.

20 Koh Sek Lim Rd, Singapore 486593 https://app.pub.gov.sg/newatertour/Pages/default.aspx

5. PERCOLATE

Enjoy sweet treats and baked goods alongside a well-brewed cuppa or tea at this hipster cafe.

#01-152, 136 Bedok North Ave 3, Singapore 460136 http://www.percolate.sg/

6. BURP KITCHEN & BAR

Overlooking the scenic Bedok Reservoir, late night munchies go into overdrive here with offerings like the signature Salted Egg Tofu Fries ($8). Sip on craft brews and cocktails, too.

#01-3165, 740 Bedok Reservoir Rd, Singapore 470740 https://www.facebook.com/burpkitchen/

7. BEDOK MARKETPLACE

Traditional hawker dining is taken to new levels with a stylish setting without a hefty price tag. Try local classics like wanton mee (dumpling noodles) and satay (grilled meat on skewers) or regional selects such as pho bo (Vietnamese beef noodles).

Level 2, 348 Bedok Rd, Singapore 469560 http://www.facebook.com/thebedokmarketplace  

8. CHANGI CITY POINT

Find deep discounts on international brands including Adidas, Lacoste, Clarks and Skechers. If you’re lucky, the occasional atrium fair is great for bargains.

5 Changi Business Park Ctrl 1, Singapore 486038 https://www.changicitypoint.com.sg/

9. TAMPINES NORTH DRIVE 2

Whether you’re new here or simply looking to freshen up the place, the convergence of IKEA, Courts and Giant is a one-stop for furniture, electronics, groceries and more.

Tampines North Dr 2

10. ADVENTURE PADDLERS

Strap on a lifejacket and go kayaking along Singapore’s northeastern waters. Need guidance? Organised expeditions can also be arranged upon request.

Beach Park Carpark E, 131 Pasir Ris Rd, Singapore 519148 http://www.adventurepaddlers.com.sg/

This article was first published in The Finder. 

