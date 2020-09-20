A day out: 14 fun reasons to discover the Singapore Sports Hub and beyond

Even on days when you don't feel like being active... but with the current state of affairs? You might just need it. Masking up and head out!

It’s not just all about sports.

More than just a sports complex, the grand 35-hectare Singapore Sports Hub is an integrated venue with something for everyone to enjoy.

Read on for more information on the new events prepared (with safety precautions, of course) that you can sign up for to break a good sweat and get that heart pumping!

1. Splash-N-Surf

Your kids will love the one-metre deep lazy river and water play area (pictured) here. They can also learn to surf at the Stingray Clinics offered. The facility is not sheltered so don’t forget the sunblock!

*Covid update: The Stingray at Splash-N-Surf will reopen to the public on Sept 14, 2020. However, the Stingray® Clinics, The Lazy River and Kids Water Playground will not be open until further notice. Stay tuned for more updates on their website!

1B Stadium Walk, 397690

2. Stadium Riverside Walk

This is one of the most beautiful places in Singapore for a scenic evening stroll by the river. Stick around for an awesome view of the sunset as you walk across the Geylang River on the gorgeous Tanjong Rhu suspension footbridge (pictured).

3. OCBC Aquatic Centre

This sheltered venue is an excellent choice for lap swimming, and you can also register for aquatic fitness classes or swimming lessons here. Find out more here.

*Covid update: The pool is still open for use at a limited capacity. Kindly visit the website here for more information on bookings. Swimming lessons and Aqua Fitness classes have also resumed with safe distancing measures.

7 Stadium Drive, 397632

4. OCBC Arena

Basketball, table tennis, badminton, netball or volleyball courts are open for public booking when they are not in use for training by the national sports associations.

You can also join fitness classes, hit the gym and enrol your little ones in kids dance classes. Get more details here.

*Covid update: Kids dance classes are currently suspended until further notice.

5 Stadium Drive, 397631

5. Singapore Sports Museum

Learn about SG’s sports history and achievements with exhibits donated by fans, athletes and governing bodies.

The museum also dedicates a big portion of its space to the memories of the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics held in Singapore. Find out more here.

6 Stadium Walk, 397698

6. Sports Hub Library

Yes, an entire library dedicated to all things sports, fitness and active recreation, providing you with all resources you need to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

There’s also a kids’ corner nestled in the library and a bunch of engaging activities and programmes for the public. Plus, keep a lookout for the larger-than-life chess set and Subbuteo facilities.

*Covid update: All programs at the Sports Library are suspended until further notice.

4 Stadium Walk, 397697

7. Water Sports Centre

Have a fun-filled day with your family and friends in the waters by renting a canoe, kayak or pedal boat. Besides a guided water tour of the Kallang Basin, various water sports programmes and courses are also available. Find out more here.

*Covid update: Kindly note that all water sports courses and dragon boat rentals are currently suspended until further notice.

Rentals, however, are currently still available but with limitations. Please refer to the WSC section here.

8 Stadium Walk, 397699

8. Kallang Wave Mall

The sports theme continues in this huge commercial space.

Besides shopping and eating, you can also try indoor rock climbing at Climb Central (pictured) or rent Segway, hoverboards, electric scooters and unicycles from O-Ride Singapore Mini Segway Tours.

*Covid update: Be sure to ask ahead about capacity limits and bookings! Make your bookings with Climb Central here.

You can also give O-Ride Singapore Mini Segway Tours a call at 6900 4838 or visit their website.

1 Stadium Pl, 397628

9. Singapore Indoor Stadium

I’ve had my fair share of fond memories of attending fun concerts, music award shows and basketball games here. Visit this link for events happening at the Indoor Stadium.

*Covid update: Please note that all live acts have been postponed indefinitely. Be sure to visit the events page for more updates.

2 Stadium Walk, 397691

10. Kallang Theatre

Did you know that Kallang Theatre opened its doors to our first patrons back in 1970, on 23 February? We have played... Posted by Kallang Theatre AAC on Saturday, February 23, 2019

Sometimes referred to as the Singapore National Theatre, the 1706-seat two-story auditorium is equipped with an electronically operated orchestra pit, along with up-to-date lighting and sound equipment, for performances, events and seminars. Find out what’s happening here.

*Covid update: Some events have been postponed indefinitely or have gone virtual. Be sure to check their events page and the cautionary measures.

1 Stadium Walk, 397688

11. Leisure Park Kallang

On the other side of Stadium MRT, families can enjoy recreational and entertainment activities at Leisure Park Kallang at the bowling alley, ice-skating rink (pictured) and cinema (Film Garde Cineplexes).

*Covid update: Be sure to ask ahead about capacity limits and bookings! Kallang Bowl (6345 0545), Kallang Ice World (6348 1123). You can also visit Film Garde’s website for showtimes here.

5 Stadium Walk, 397693

12. National Stadium

And of course, we can’t talk about the Singapore Sports Hub without mentioning the grand National Stadium.

This magnificent environmentally-sustainable venue is able to hold a crowd of 55,000, has a retractable roof and can host major sports and entertainment events.

The best thing is, it’s built with comfort cooling technology so you won’t feel the heat. There’s also a running track around the stadium so you can have a jog in the shade.

*Covid update: The National Stadium is currently closed until further notice. Stay tuned for updates here.

1 Stadium Drive, 397629

13. Free Outdoor Activties @ Sports Hub

Sports Hub is now freeing up outdoor facilities for everyone to break a good sweat. Yeap, you didn’t hear wrong — it’s free! Some you might want to try are Lawn Bowling and Beach Volleyball.

Lawn Bowling: Whether you’re 9 or 90, Lawn Bowling is perfect for all ages. Not sure what it is? Think bowling, but outdoors and with more precision.

Don’t be fooled by its low impact — this unique sport requires a good amount of motor and coordination skills! Round up a bunch of close pals (no more than 5 please!) and have a rolling good time.

Beach Volleyball: The beach volleyball courts are also free for public use for those of you who are craving a little more vitamin D.

You don’t have to travel all the way to the coasts for a little sand when you can have your own private playtimes here.

Check out a bunch of other free activities to do at Sports Hub here.

*Covid update: Be sure to make your advance bookings here for maximum safety during this period.

Lawn Bowling : 6 Stadium Walk, 397698 Beach Volleyball : 1 Stadium Place, 397628

14. Experience Sports @ Sports Hub

From cardio dance to Taiji and yoga — Sports Hub has prepared an exciting lineup of free community programmes to keep everyone’s heart pumping in good health.

Be sure to make your bookings before they get snagged up!

*Covid update: Each programme is capped at a limited capacity to ensure safety measurements so be sure to check out their website here for more information on the various schedules!

Oh, and remember to mask up as soon as you’ve caught your breath.

1 Stadium Dr, 397629

This article was first published in The Finder.