A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip

PHOTO: Unsplash
Muneerah Bee
The Finder

YOU'LL FIND A MIX OF EVERYTHING HERE.

Named after an ethnic group of seafaring people from Indonesia, Bugis is often featured in tourist guides for its extensive shopping options.

However, the Bugis and Bras Basah area is also known for being Singapore's heritage, arts and design precinct. Here are the spots you should not miss.

BUGIS STREET

This lively place is shopping on the budget at its finest. With an atmosphere that resembles a typical Asian night market, Bugis Street is full of cheap finds for clothes, especially women’s fashion, and more. It can get pretty packed at times so be prepared to jostle with the crowd to get to your best buys.

3 New Bugis St, 188867

NATIONAL DESIGN CENTRE

Drop by the National Design Centre for interesting exhibitions and other events, or shop at kapok located within the centre for unique and quirky items that are great for gifts!

And when you're hungry, get something to eat while you rest your tired feet from all that shopping at Tanuki Raw @ Kapok known for its Japanese and American-inspired food.

111 Middle Rd, 188969

KWAN IM THONG HOOD CHO TEMPLE AND SRI KRISHNAN TEMPLE

At the end of Waterloo Street, you'll find a Chinese and Indian temple standing next to each other. They've been there for more than a century and don't be surprised find some worshippers offering prayers at both temples.

Find out why here.

Take a walk a little further down the area, and try to spot the traditional fortunetellers and palm readers.

178 Waterloo St, 187964 and 152 Waterloo St, 187961

FORTUNE CENTRE

This place may not look like much from the outside but it's an excellent place to get vegetarian food, including eggless pastries. Check out Gokul (#01-07) and Vege Pot (#02-31), if you still need to be convinced that vegetarian food need not be bland or boring.

190 Middle Rd, 188979

NATIONAL LIBRARY

This huge 16-storey building is home to the Central Public Library, an extensive reference library, a performing arts centre and several exhibition spaces. Your kids will love the colourful children's section in the basement.

Here is how you can get your library membership in Singapore.

100 Victoria St, 188064

BUGIS JUNCTION AND BUGIS+

Connected by an overhead bridge, these two malls offer great places to shop and eat (as with most malls in Singapore). But here's a fun fact; the pedestrian walkway within Bugis Junction used to be actual streets (Malabar Street, Malay Street, Hylam Street and the original Bugis Street) but they are now part of the mall. Keep a look out for the street signs indicating these streets the next time you're there.

200 Victoria St, 188021 and 201 Victoria St, 188067

This article was first published in The Finder

