A day out: Singapore's Farrer Park, the bustling neighbourhood that never sleeps

Not to be confused with Farrer Road, Farrer Park is located within the vicinity of Little India and its proximity to town and central areas in Singapore makes it a good location for expats to live in.

We explore some of the places Farrer Park and its surrounding areas are known for.

1. CITY SQUARE MALL

If you think this is just another neighbourhood mall, you might be surprised to know that this is Singapore's first eco-mall, as they call it, built with environmental sustainability in mind.

The 700,000 sq ft mall is also family-friendly with amenities for new mothers and kids. Your little ones will love the eco-playground.

The green roof (which is shaped like a green leaf!) is also a good place for them to run around for a bit after a day of trawling the mall with you.

The mall has around 200 retail stores and I just love the shophouse-themed The Roof Top which brings out a sense of nostalgia.

180 Kitchener Rd, 208539

2. MUSTAFA CENTRE

Another mall that Farrer Park is famous for is the Walmart-esque, Mustafa Centre. Ah yes, what can I say about this mega mall that hasn't already been said.

I, personally, never need a reason to swing by Mustafa Centre. If I'm in the area and time is on my side, I always make a stop here because you never know what you'll walk out with. (Like, TWO Maybelline eyeliners for less than $10.)

Also, night owls rejoice - it's open 24 hours!

145 Syed Alwi Rd, 207704

3. TYRWHITT ROAD

From Farrer Park, walk over to Jalan Besar and make your way to Tyrwhitt Road. This stretch of road is an interesting juxtaposition of old and new that captures the essence of Singapore.

There's a mix of shops that look like they've been there since beginning of time, boutique hotels and inns, a hawker centre, new trendy cafes and even a place of worship along this stretch of road.

Among the new cafes and eateries, you'll find something you like, whether it's craft beer or specialty coffee. I popped into The Tiramisu Hero, famed for their interesting tiramisu flavours, and loved their cats decor.

Their tiramisu in a jar comes in various sizes and about 10 flavours. You can even pick up some quirky little gifts and merchandise, like umbrellas, after your meal.

Tyrwhitt Rd

4. JALAN BESAR STADIUM

We can't possibly talk about Jalan Besar without mentioning this venue, which has become an icon of the area in its own right. If you've ever wanted to catch a football match in the local league, this is the place to go.

100 Tyrwhitt Rd, 207542

This article was first published in The Finder.