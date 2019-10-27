Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food

Read also

At dusk, the Fisherman's Wharf employs the lovely sunset as a backdrop to the Lover's Bridge, where lovebirds can get their fill of pictures.

Nearby, Yangmingshan National Park provides ample room to stretch your legs and go for a hike.

Getting here: Take the Tamsui-Xinyi Line to the northern terminus station Tamsui from Taipei Main Station.

EXPLORE NATURAL STONE SCULPTURES AT YELIU GEOPARK

The cape on the north coast of Taiwan is home to Yeliu Geopark, an other-wordly landscape of mind-boggling rock formations that include the famous Queen's Head (which looks like the head of a queen) and Dragon's Head (which looks like the head of a dragon) - it seems what the locals lack in creativity, nature compensates tenfold.

Home to birds such as ospreys and little egrets, the park is also a great place for bird-watching.

The nearby village of Yeliu is understated, save for the elaborate, 19th-century Baoan Temple.

Getting here: Take a KuoKuang bus from Taipei West Bus Station - Terminal A.

BE SPIRITED AWAY TO THE MISTY MOUNTAINS OF JIUFEN

If the title reference to one of Studio Ghibli's most famous movies is enough to get your attention, skipping Jiufen would be a cardinal sin of the highest order.

The mountain town in northeastern Taipei is known for the main Old Street - you'll know it's there when you see its iconic red lanterns (or just the swarm of tourists that cross it daily.

But it only takes a few steps away to enter the quiet residential world of winding alleys that hide curious little craft shops and hole-in-the-wall food joints.

Jiufen's weather changes quickly, so bring a raincoat, and don't forget to watch the clouds meet the land from the various teahouses that speckle the mountainside.

Getting here: Take a train from Taipei Main Station to Riufang Station, then take Keelung Bus 788 to the terminal stop of Jiufen.

SPOIL YOURSELF WITH STREET FOOD AT YILAN

The arrival of the Hsueshan "Snow Mountain" Tunnel in 2006 opened up the heritage district of Yilan to the general public, and what used to take two hours to travel from central Taipei now takes only 30 minutes.

Near the luxury hotel Silks Place Yilan (where you can get the much sought after roasted cherry duck), there is a mecca of foodstalls, including 40-year-old Bei-men Pork Pottage.

Limited quantities of homemade garlic-flavoured thick pork broth serve snaking queues of hungry tourists and locals around the tiny restaurant.

The country's largest night market isn't far off from Yilan City either, eight minutes away from the nearest train station at Luodong, and is home to some famous scallion pancakes.

Getting here: Take the rail from Taipei Railway Station to Yilan Railway Station.

FEEL DWARFED BY TAROKO GORGE

The sheer size of the Taroko National Park probably warrants more than a day visit, but with a car and some careful planning, it's possible to visit the beautiful waterfalls, shrines, and bridges that litter Taiwan's most famous gorge.