Days Of Elijah Gelato, known for selling nostalgic flavours, to close due to rising costs

Days Of Elijah Gelato only recently celebrated its opening in Farrer Park on July 5, 2022.

But fast forward to December this year, the gelato parlour announced its imminent closure on social media.

On Dec 7, Days Of Elijah Gelato made the announcement a month before its last day of operations on Jan 7.

The news might come as a slight shock to some, given that it's well loved with a 4.9 rating from more than 250 reviews on Google.

Days Of Elijah Gelato mentioned how this decision was made with "bittersweet emotions".

"It’s been our joy and privilege to bring gelato to this community and we hope you enjoyed your time with us," the Instagram post read.

The shop went on to give thanks to its regular customers for all their support and patronage since their opening last year.

While there was no mention in the post of why the shop chose to shut its doors, a conversation between a netizen and Days Of Elijah Gelato in the comments section might provide some insights.

The netizen suggested that the neighbourhood simply doesn't have the "right numbers or the right number of un-senior folks" to help sustain the business.

To that, Days Of Elijah clarified that "once in a while there are some senior folks coming in to support us".

"Despite our best effort to keep our pricing affordable, it becomes more challenging with the rising ingredient cost as well as manpower," it added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Days Of Elijah Gelato for more information.

As there is still time before its last day, the shop urged fans to make time for a visit if they ever crave some gelato.

Handcrafted with fresh ingredients, Days Of Elijah Gelato is inspired by local sweet treats of the 70s and 80s.

Think retro flavours such as pulut hitam, haw ah and lemon puff.

Other notable flavours on offer include strawberry cheesecake, tiramisu and stracciatella.

Address: 44 Owen Rd, #01-313, Singapore 210044

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Thursdays 12pm to 10pm, Fridays to Saturdays 12pm to 11pm, Sundays, 1pm to 10pm, closed on Mondays

