Dazzling promise rings to make 2022 extra meaningful

A promise to love yourself first, make more time for yourself, or learn to say no, perhaps? There are many areas we want to and can do better as individuals, and a promise ring would be a perfect symbol of that commitment to work on ourselves.
Who says promise rings are only meant for marking relationship milestones? Here, we’ve picked the beautiful and iconic rings of this season that will make the most memorable promise rings.
Juste un Clou rose gold and diamond ring, $6,200, Cartier
Green amethyst and diamond ring, $3,400, Bycanary at The Canary Diamond Co
Possession rose gold, turquoise and diamond open ring, $3,400, Piaget
Bvlgari 18K rose gold, carnelian and mother-of-pearl ring, $3,490
Tsavorite, garnet, sapphire and diamond ring, Harry Winston
Ruban 18K white gold and diamond ring, $13,700, Chanel
Trillion Aquamarine 18K white gold, yellow gold, and diamond ring, Madly Gems
Edgy 18K white and rose gold, blue tourmaline, yellow and pink sapphire, and diamond ring, Madly Gems
18K gold, opal and diamond ring, $5,763, Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen at Net-a-porter
Extrait de Camelia Charms 18K yellow gold and diamond ring, $15,050, Chanel
Ruby, sapphire, emerald, and diamond ring, Harry Winston
Divas' Dream green tourmaline and diamond ring, Bvlgari
Panthere de Cartier yellow gold, tsavorite and garnet ring, $9,500, Cartier
Rose gold and pink sapphire ring, Tiffany & Co.
Vintage Alhambra rose gold and carnelian ring, Van Cleef & Arpels
Tiffany T T1 rose gold and diamond ring, $5,700, Tiffany & Co.
Rose 18k rose gold and diamond ring, $4,450, Piaget
This article was first published in Her World Online.