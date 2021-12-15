Dazzling promise rings to make 2022 extra meaningful

A promise to love yourself first, make more time for yourself, or learn to say no, perhaps? There are many areas we want to and can do better as individuals, and a promise ring would be a perfect symbol of that commitment to work on ourselves.

Who says promise rings are only meant for marking relationship milestones? Here, we’ve picked the beautiful and iconic rings of this season that will make the most memorable promise rings.

Juste un Clou rose gold and diamond ring, $6,200, Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

Green amethyst and diamond ring, $3,400, Bycanary at The Canary Diamond Co

PHOTO: Bycanary at The Canary Diamond Co

Possession rose gold, turquoise and diamond open ring, $3,400, Piaget

PHOTO: Piaget

Bvlgari 18K rose gold, carnelian and mother-of-pearl ring, $3,490

PHOTO: Bvlgari

Tsavorite, garnet, sapphire and diamond ring, Harry Winston

PHOTO: Harry Winston

Ruban 18K white gold and diamond ring, $13,700, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Trillion Aquamarine 18K white gold, yellow gold, and diamond ring, Madly Gems

PHOTO: Madly Gems

Edgy 18K white and rose gold, blue tourmaline, yellow and pink sapphire, and diamond ring, Madly Gems

PHOTO: Madly Gems

18K gold, opal and diamond ring, $5,763, Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Extrait de Camelia Charms 18K yellow gold and diamond ring, $15,050, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Ruby, sapphire, emerald, and diamond ring, Harry Winston

PHOTO: Harry Winston

Divas' Dream green tourmaline and diamond ring, Bvlgari

PHOTO: Bvlgari

Panthere de Cartier yellow gold, tsavorite and garnet ring, $9,500, Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

Rose gold and pink sapphire ring, Tiffany & Co.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

Vintage Alhambra rose gold and carnelian ring, Van Cleef & Arpels

PHOTO: Van Cleef & Arpels

Tiffany T T1 rose gold and diamond ring, $5,700, Tiffany & Co.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

Rose 18k rose gold and diamond ring, $4,450, Piaget

PHOTO: Piaget

This article was first published in Her World Online.