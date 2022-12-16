Deals aplenty: BookFest@Singapore promises discounts on manga, Harry Potter box sets and more

Hands up if you've yet to complete Christmas shopping for friends and family.

Running out of ideas? Or maybe you're tight on budget?

BookFest@Singapore 2022, located at Suntec Convention Hall 401-406, might be a good shout then. It's a free entry event that runs till Dec 18.

With 130,000 sq ft of space, there are books of all kinds sure to satisfy even the pickiest of readers.

On Wednesday (Dec 14), TikTok user Pekkooooooo shared a 53-second clip of her exploring the book fest.

https://www.tiktok.com/@pekkooooooo/video/7176632011992370433

The first thing she pointed out was the 20 per cent off regular-priced books or manga.

Pekkooooooo was clearly excited about the manga selection at the book fest, from Attack on Titan to Mob Psycho 100 and Komi Can't Communicate.

"They have box sets of Harry Potter and The Hobbit [at] discounted prices. I buy off Book Depository right, and it's still not as cheap as this," she said.

If those aren't quite your jam, classics from Charles Dickens or Edgar Allan Poe are also available for between $5 and $7.

Apart from books, Pekkooooooo also perused through BookFest@Singapore 2022 electronic and food section.

The mini pasar malam really impressed her, more specifically the baklava from Artisanal Persia.

Address: 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Deal ends: Dec 18

