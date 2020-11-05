Deals to take advantage of this Circuit Breaker

Circuit Breaker may not have been the most ideal of situations. Staying home and being stuck with your whole family for weeks on end could seem like the worst deal ever. To top it all off, shopping and eating out seems like a distant dream now.

Take heart that everyone is going through the same thing and businesses alike have started to cater to all your stay-home needs. And I mean everything.

From fashion, food, entertainment and education - we've compiled the best deals that you can take advantage of at home.

Maybe you could find a present for your leading lady here too. No doubt we're all stuck online now that we can't go out, so make use of these deals and make staying at home so much better.

Fashion:

In Good Company

Think functional, classy and essential. In Good Company is the place to shop if you're working to build a wardrobe ready for anything between a work meeting and heading to the bar for drinks with your pals.

With circuit breaker in place, In Good Company has stay-home specials to make shopping in our own homes a little better. Get their pretty pieces for even better prices all while supporting local brands.

Promotion valid till June 1, 2020:

Frequent Shoppers - 20 per cent off with Code FS20*

Customers with activated accounts - 15 per cent with Code IGC15*

Check out their website.

Reckless Ericka

Just because we're at home doesn't mean we can't dress up. Founded by local fashion designer Afton Chen, Reckless Ericka's pieces have a distinct fashion aesthetic, balancing function and style. The brand prides itself in paving the way for a more sustainable business and being an alternative voice to fast fashion.

Designed by Afton herself and made with ethically sourced materials, you'll feel doubly good about yourself wearing their pieces.

Promotion end date is to be confirmed:

15 per cent off for repeat customers with the code 'THANKU15'

10 per cent off for new customers with the code 'CBRE10'.

Find out more on their website.

Kooshi

Working from home has become almost everyone's new reality and between you and me, I've been in pyjamas for the most of it. Kooshi's promotion on sleepwear and fancy intimates will have us feeling luxurious and less like a couch potato.

Exclusive in-house designs that accentuate your natural curves while made to feel comfortable, you'll be feeling like a million in no time.

Promotion end date is to be confirmed:

50 per cent off two items, 70 per cent off for three or more, discount code provided at checkout.

Find out more on their website.

Books, Music and Art:

Scribd

Since circuit breaker has started, more and more people have been struggling to find things to past the time. Needless to say, there's never been a better time to pick up a book, make yourself a hot drink, and get lost within the covers.

Unless you're already an avid reader, having a book at hand may be difficult, especially when all the stores and libraries are closed.

Scribd, their motto being to make books available to everyone, is an online platform that has e-books of all kind. From thriller novels to self-help books and even audiobooks, anything that piques your interest, they'll have it.

Promotion:

Free for 30 days.

Find out more on their website.

Apple Music

This one's for all the Apple users. Tired of Spotify advertisements ruining your streaming? Listen without being bothered with Apple Music.

With over 60 million songs, you can find just about any artist or album on it. You could stream it across your different devices, download them offline and curate your own playlist. They even have a function that provides you with the lyrics, totally enabling you to have a sing-off session in the comfort of your own home.

Promotion:

Free trial for three months.

Start listening for free here.

Home Concerts by Global Citizen

A global initiative to support frontline and healthcare workers everywhere, the Global Citizen has rallied together some of the biggest stars like Taylor Swift, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Lady Gaga and more to hold a virtual concert.

Compiled together on Youtube, these megastars have banded together to perform inspiring and lifting songs from their own homes. In a time of uncertainty, feel connected with people all across the world as you listen to these tracks.

Promotion:

Completely free.

Watch the concert here.

Visit World Renowned Museums for free

Before Covid-19 had hit us, visiting museums were mainly saved for itineraries on holidays or the thing of daydreams. But now that we're all on lockdown, these famous museums have offered virtual tours of their best exhibitions and works.

You could visit the 'Founding Myths: From Hercules to Darth Vader' at the Louvre in Paris, see the Met Museum in a new perspective and pay the Egyptian mummies a visit at the British Museum in London.

Promotion:

Visit the Louvre here, The Met Museum here.

Education:

Masterclass

Ever wanted to learn from Gordan Ramsay himself? Or dream of being able to take acting classes from Natalie Portman? Masterclass has brought in the best of every industry, from politics to the Arts, to Business and the Sciences, you can learn it all.

I'm sure you've seen their Youtube ads or pop-ups. Personally, I've never skipped them on Youtube because everything down to the filming and quality of the videos scream professional. If you've always wanted to take part in a class, now's your chance.

Promotion:

Buy one annual membership get one free. (Ends May 11)

Join their free live stream class with the Master of the week, you can even rewatch it on Youtube.

Check out Masterclass here.

Adobe Creative Cloud

With all the school closures happening across the globe, Adobe is offering their Creative Cloud that includes apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom and many more to help with their work and to encourage creativity at home.

If you're a content creator or artist, you know that these programmes help drastically in creating anything. Doesn't matter if you're already a frequent user, familiar with the apps or a total newbie, you can always find online tutorials to help you take full advantage of this promotion. Get your creative juices flowing!

Promotion:

60 per cent off the Adobe Creative Cloud

Check out their website here.

Food:

Breadtalk

It's safe to say that no Singaporean has never stepped foot into Breadtalk…right? A staple to our diet, Breadtalk has been a leading store that has our all-time favourites like floss bun, fire floss and sausage buns.

With circuit breaker making it hard to curb our bun-cravings, Breadtalk has made it easy to get our favourites with just the push of a button. They deliver island-wide as well! So no matter where you are, you'll be able to get your favourite snacks.

Promotion:

Delivery is free for a limited time with a minimum spend of $30, with the exception of certain locations.

For orders below the minimum spend, a $5 delivery fee applies. Customers can place their orders here.

Wheeler's Yard

Even though you can't see the aesthetically hipster-esque bike cafe in real life, doesn't mean you can't order it straight to your doorstep.

Besides being pleasing to the eye, their menu isn't too bad either. Boasting dishes like Chilli Crab Pasta, Premium Cut Wagyu Rice Bowl and Chicken & Waffles, not to mention their fruity drink concoctions that'll brighten up your day at home.

Promotion:

Free islandwide delivery with a minimum of $30 spent.

20 per cent off pick-up orders

Uncle Leong Seafood

The famous Uncle Leong Seafood restaurant is here to curb any cravings you might have for seafood dishes like Chilli Crab, Guinness Pork Ribs and Signature Chye Poh Steam Fish.

Promotion:

For every three dishes purchased can get the fourth one for free.

Exclusive to the Punggol Tebing Lane branch, the offer has been extended to June 1, with a choice of 34 selections to choose from.

Free islandwide delivery is dependent on the location, the further it is the higher the minimum spending amount needed.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.