Debunking 6 popular myths about stillbirth

Stillbirth is a hard topic to read about, but in awareness comes the comfort of being better prepared. In Asia, stillbirth is still a topic that is almost taboo to talk about.

Oftentimes, no one really knows what has happened to the baby or how it occurred.

This article aims to bust those stillbirth myths and taboos and help bring awareness to the fore — with the hope of helping prevent any more, and hopefully, give some comfort to those who are silently suffering through a stillbirth.

What is stillbirth?

Obstetrician-gynecologist Katleen del Prado, a perinatologist and a high-risk pregnancy specialist in private practice in Lucena City, Quezon, Philippines, defines stillbirth as “the delivery of a baby without a heartbeat beyond five months of pregnancy. Less than five months or a fetus less than 500 grams, we classify as a miscarriage.”

Stillbirth can be early, late or term, depending on when it happens. It’s an early stillbirth if the fetal death occurs between weeks 20 and 27 of the pregnancy, a late stillbirth if it occurs between weeks 28 and 36 of the pregnancy, and a term stillbirth if it occurs during week 37 or beyond of the pregnancy.

5 stillbirth myths

Stillbirth myth 1: A stillbirth and miscarriage are one and the same.

No. As said above, there is a very distinct definition of which is which.

One other thing that differentiates the two is the fact that a miscarriage is what happens in utero, whereas with a stillbirth, you can still give birth to your child, but unfortunately, the child dies in the delivery process.

Stillbirth myth 2: A stillbirth occurs because a pregnant woman is too active.

PHOTO: Pexels PHOTO: Pexels Again, wrong. A stillbirth is caused by many different factors. It has nothing to do with how much or how little a woman’s activity in her life is.

Stillbirth myth 3: You should sleep on your back.

This one is also false. Sleeping on your side actually is one of the best ways to prevent a stillbirth. Also, it is one of the more comfortable ways to sleep once the pregnancy enters the latter part of the second trimester.

Stillbirth myth 4: “Once my pregnancy gets to 12 weeks and I’ve passed that milestone, I cannot suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth.”