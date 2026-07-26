Deepal S05 Electric review: A compelling proposition with better equipment despite 'junior' model status

Among the many Chinese brands in Singapore, Deepal is one of the few with a two-vehicle lineup. It explains why the brand is less visible compared to others, which have more models and body styles to offer.

Deepal's initial offering was the S07, a large SUV brimming with technology and offering a comfortable ride. But with the electric SUV segment filled with competitors offering similar characteristics, the S07 does not have a unique story to tell buyers.

Before it can craft its own tale, the S07 must deal with its sibling, the S05. For although it has less performance, the S05 is an even more polished and accomplished than its larger sibling.

Almost twinning

The S05 looks very similar to the S07 as they both have the same low-slung silhouette that gives them a sleeker rather than boxy profile. But take a few steps closer and you'll notice key differences.

The S05 has a simpler and "softer" design, as it does without the angular front end, and petal-shaped daytime running lights and taillights.

From the side, its roofline isn't as sloped, and the greenhouse area is wider, allowing more light into the cabin. Meanwhile, the rear end has extra "bars", avoiding the single lightbar look that's become passe.

What the S05 cannot avoid, however, is having an identical cabin layout to its sibling. But that's not necessarily a bad thing, especially if you prefer minimalist cockpits with the various functions concentrated in the infotainment system.

Like the S07, the S05 also has a Sunflower screen that can swivel on command to face the driver. More importantly, the infotainment is powered by OS 3.0, whereas the S07 has the older OS 2.5.

The new operating system enables the S05 driver to choose from 28 different languages and offers a sentry mode for improved vehicle security.

To enhance front passenger comfort, the seat now has memory functions and an extendable leg rest, too. The price of the latter amenity is the deletion of the glove box, which is made up for by a deep centre console storage bin.

Interestingly, the S05 eschews electric door handles for conventional ones. And instead of digitally adjusted air-con vents (an 'innovation' to a non-existent problem), it has regular ones.

Thankfully, the wiper controls are also on the indicator stalk unlike in the S07, which placed them in the infotainment system.

Accommodations and practicality

The S05 is a mid-sized SUV measuring 4,620mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,600mm tall. More importantly, it has a wheelbase length of 2,880mm – just 20mm shorter than the S07's wheelbase.

Legroom is more than adequate, with headroom and foot space in abundance, too. Three average-size adults can be easily accommodated, but they might not be pleased with the single air vent here.

Splitting it into two is the correct thing to do, so that occupants won't have to take turns getting cool air.

But there's nothing to complain about when it comes to luggage space and versatility. The S05's boot offers 492 litres with the seats up and 1,250 litres when they're folded. Pop open the bonnet and you have access to a 159-litre frunk.

In comparison, the S07's boot volumes are 445 litres (rear seats up) and 1,385 litres (rear seats folded). However, its frunk is 125 litres, or 34 litres smaller than the S05's. The S05 is clearly more practical and useful than its sibling.

Driving notes

The S05's electric motor delivers 99kW (133bhp) and 290Nm of torque, with the latter figure responsible for making the car feel effortless at city speeds.

However, the delivery isn't as instantaneous as expected off-the-line. Pin the accelerator pedal to the floor and surge of torque takes a moment longer to arrive, which makes the inertia feel more palpable.

But once the S05 gets going, it's smooth sailing all the way. As a Cat A model, outright performance isn't this car's goal, as evidenced by the century sprint time of 11.4 seconds.

Instead, the S05 favours efficiency, returning an average of 6km per kWh and a driving range of 485km, or 10km more than what the S07 offers.

In general, an EV with less performance tends to be more efficient, but the S05 also does this despite having a smaller battery than the S07 (68.82kWh versus 79.97kWh).

Complementing the car's relaxed nature is the soft ride quality despite the 20-inch wheels.

Only over the most pockmarked roads do you wish that the car had smaller rims and tyres with higher aspect ratios (which means more rubber and cushioning) to round off those bumps.

Apart from comfort, the non-intrusive Lane Departure Assist also makes piloting the S05 a breeze. A few years ago, such functions were typically too sensitive – alerts would sound and the car would intervene if it wasn't right smack in the centre of the lane.

Today, these systems are smarter, only intervening when the driver lets the vehicle move closer to the lane marking. The S05's ADAS systems work well because they're a backup, not a backseat driver.

Also consider

The S05 impresses on many fronts. It's well-rounded, offering snappy infotainment, useful amenities, and a versatile cabin. Plus, it's relatively refined on the go, too.

But in this segment, the S05 faces closely priced rivals such as the Aion V Luxury, Leapmotor C10, and MGS5 Luxury. And each one presents a unique proposition that deserves consideration.

Fortunately, the S05 has a story of its own to tell: It's capable of outshining its larger, more powerful and pricier sibling, proving that it's a contender that buyers (and rivals) shouldn't ignore.

[[nid:740604]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.