Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore

PHOTO: Pixabay
marie cheng
SingSaver.com.sg

It’s that time of year again when Little India lights up in a kaleidoscope of glorious colours.

The entire population begins preparations for Deepavali, which takes place this year on 27 October.

Yet, celebrations start as early as September, all in the name of celebrating the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil.

The Festival of Lights also alludes to the spiritual discovery of one’s inner light as well.

In Singapore, folks decorate their houses with diyas (oil lamps) and rangolis (traditional floor paintings), before opening them up to visitors.

Decked in traditional outfits – sarees and dhotis – we gather together, feast on fragrant dishes of curry, and laugh about the good times.

We may even bust out a few Bollywood moves. But, most importantly, we shop.

As captivating as the lights are at Little India, there’s nothing more satisfying than getting in on those discounts that you’ve been waiting all year for.

What’s best, you don’t have to do the grunt work of finding the cheapest deals.

We’ve done it for you and rounded up the top five places in Singapore, including a couple of online retailers, to do your Deepavali shopping.

DEEPAVALI SHOPPING GUIDE 2019 IN SINGAPORE

Shopping Destination Estimated Price Range
Mustafa Centre $2 (for snacks) to $300 (for speakers)
Zak Salaam India Expo 2019 $15 (for dresses) to $3,000 (for large figurines)
Deepavali Festival Village $5 (for lamps) to $30 (for small figurines)
Qoo10 $9.90 (for clothes) to $60 (for gift sets)
Cbazaar $5 (for jewellery) to $800 (for clothes)

1. MUSTAFA CENTRE

PHOTO: Straits Times File 

This retailer is such an iconic landmark that it has a song written about it by local rapper Yung Raja.

At Mustafa Centre, a 24-hour mega department store in Little India that spans six storeys, there’s just about every product imaginable, from jewellery to furniture to electronics to Indian ethnic wear.

The snack aisle alone features varied treats from the UAE to the UK.

What many people don’t know is that it houses a rooftop restaurant as well, Kebabs ‘n Curries, whose menu of Indian classics should be awarded a Michelin star.

With the cheapest deals in town, Mustafa Centre has become a mecca for budget shoppers. For instance, a bottle of Coca Cola costs $1.75 at Mustafa and $2.05 at NTUC.

And before you brush it off as just a mundane supermarket, get this: it has a section selling records and vinyl turntables, as well as old-school safety razors from Japan.

Just know that large bags aren’t allowed within the premise, so they have to be left at the bag counter. Also, it gets rather packed during the weekends, so it’s best to do your shopping early morning or late night.

Address: 145 Syed Alwi Road, Singapore 207704
Opening hours: 24 hours daily
Contact: +65 6295 5855
Price range: $2 (for snacks) to $300 (for speakers)

2. ZAK SALAAM INDIA EXPO 2019

Also known as The Mega Family Expo, this four-day discounts galore is like an IT Fair, except for Deepavali shopping.

It celebrates Deepavali by taking over part of the Singapore Expo with endless booths of diverse retailers.

One day is not enough to cover the entire premise and marvel at the variety of trendy leather bags, ethnic dresses, copper goblets, ornate statuettes and other handicrafts available.

Not to mention, a great deal of its vendors come from India, bringing the most authentic (and affordable) designs and brands to you.

The free-entry event also includes a line-up of stage performances, games and cooking competitions.

Address: 1 Expo Drive, Hall 5B, Singapore 486150
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm
Date: 3 to 6 October 2019
Contact: +65 6298 3764
Price range: $15 (for dresses) to $3,000 (for large figurines)

3. DEEPAVALI FESTIVAL VILLAGE 

PHOTO: Facebook/LiSHA

The Deepavali Festival Village is a staple in Singapore, a long-standing annual bazaar that sets up shop along Campbell Lane in Little India.

Organised by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, it takes place this year in conjunction with the Deepavali Hipster Bazaar, which focuses more on food offerings.

Packed with rows and rows of vendors, it houses myriad festival-related decorations, intricate figurines and collectible curios, among other things.

Don’t miss the seasonal snacks either. You can’t go wrong with gifting murukkus and mithai.

Address: Campbell Lane, Singapore 209922
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm
Date: 23 September to 26 October 2019
Price range: $5 (for lamps) to $30 (for small figurines)

4. QOO10

Whether or not it’s Deepavali, online shopping platform Qoo10 is constantly offering massive discounts and shopping deals.

Thanks to its diverse catalogue of goods, thrifty buyers flock to the site for all sorts of products.

In celebration of the Hindu festival, certain retailers are running Deepavali promotions through Qoo10.

For instance, if you’re looking for some new threads for Deepavali, Qoo10 has got you covered with glamorous, chic ethnic outfits going for as low as $9.90 a piece.

Price range: $9.90 (for clothes) to $60 (for gift sets)

5. CBAZAAR

If you’re willing to splurge a little more for a regal look, online fashion retailer Cbazaar specialises in Indian garb that will make you look Bollywood-ready.

Although the prices here are generally steeper, the site runs a range of sales with “Buy 1 Get 2” offers and up to 60% discount deals. Some products come with free shipping as well.

You’ll be spoilt for choice, browsing through its catalogue of Pakistani suits, abaya-style dresses and dhoti-style outfits in fabrics like silk and jacquard.

Besides garments that cater to men, women and children, Cbazaar also features an array of head and hand jewellery, earrings, necklaces and bags. 

Price range: $5 (for jewellery) to $800 (for clothes)

This article was first published in SingSaver

More about
Lifestyle deepavali

TRENDING

Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok
Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m
Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m
Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Hong Kong government to announce new law banning masks during public assemblies
Hong Kong government to announce new law banning masks during public assemblies
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister

LIFESTYLE

1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Woman in India throws 2-year-old grandkid out window to 'teach daughter-in-law' a lesson
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

SERVICES