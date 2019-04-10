Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore

It’s that time of year again when Little India lights up in a kaleidoscope of glorious colours.

The entire population begins preparations for Deepavali, which takes place this year on 27 October.

Yet, celebrations start as early as September, all in the name of celebrating the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil.

The Festival of Lights also alludes to the spiritual discovery of one’s inner light as well.

In Singapore, folks decorate their houses with diyas (oil lamps) and rangolis (traditional floor paintings), before opening them up to visitors.

Decked in traditional outfits – sarees and dhotis – we gather together, feast on fragrant dishes of curry, and laugh about the good times.

We may even bust out a few Bollywood moves. But, most importantly, we shop.

As captivating as the lights are at Little India, there’s nothing more satisfying than getting in on those discounts that you’ve been waiting all year for.

What’s best, you don’t have to do the grunt work of finding the cheapest deals.

We’ve done it for you and rounded up the top five places in Singapore, including a couple of online retailers, to do your Deepavali shopping.

DEEPAVALI SHOPPING GUIDE 2019 IN SINGAPORE

Shopping Destination Estimated Price Range Mustafa Centre $2 (for snacks) to $300 (for speakers) Zak Salaam India Expo 2019 $15 (for dresses) to $3,000 (for large figurines) Deepavali Festival Village $5 (for lamps) to $30 (for small figurines) Qoo10 $9.90 (for clothes) to $60 (for gift sets) Cbazaar $5 (for jewellery) to $800 (for clothes)

1. MUSTAFA CENTRE

PHOTO: Straits Times File

This retailer is such an iconic landmark that it has a song written about it by local rapper Yung Raja.

At Mustafa Centre, a 24-hour mega department store in Little India that spans six storeys, there’s just about every product imaginable, from jewellery to furniture to electronics to Indian ethnic wear.

The snack aisle alone features varied treats from the UAE to the UK.

What many people don’t know is that it houses a rooftop restaurant as well, Kebabs ‘n Curries, whose menu of Indian classics should be awarded a Michelin star.

With the cheapest deals in town, Mustafa Centre has become a mecca for budget shoppers. For instance, a bottle of Coca Cola costs $1.75 at Mustafa and $2.05 at NTUC.

And before you brush it off as just a mundane supermarket, get this: it has a section selling records and vinyl turntables, as well as old-school safety razors from Japan.

Just know that large bags aren’t allowed within the premise, so they have to be left at the bag counter. Also, it gets rather packed during the weekends, so it’s best to do your shopping early morning or late night.

Address: 145 Syed Alwi Road, Singapore 207704

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Contact: +65 6295 5855

Price range: $2 (for snacks) to $300 (for speakers)

2. ZAK SALAAM INDIA EXPO 2019

Also known as The Mega Family Expo, this four-day discounts galore is like an IT Fair, except for Deepavali shopping.

It celebrates Deepavali by taking over part of the Singapore Expo with endless booths of diverse retailers.