'Definitely going to miss this life': Woman documents her final flight as Singapore Airlines stewardess

There's an ending to every chapter.

And after six years with Singapore Airlines (SIA), Hazeline Foo would don the iconic SIA kebaya one final time.

She documented her final experience as an SIA flight stewardess and posted it on her YouTube account on Tuesday (Sept 5).

"Tonight, I'm going on my last flight, which is to London!" she declared.

Not too bad a destination to celebrate such a massive career milestone.

Time to get packing

Frequent travellers should be able to vouch for this but packing for a flight can be excruciatingly arduous.

One would think this struggle is amplified when you're flying as often as a flight stewardess.

Hazeline noticed that people tend to be curious about why cabin crew carry a large-sized luggage, even for a turnaround flight.

Well, certain items are in the luggage by default, she explained.

This includes a spare uniform, a dress, high heels and safety shoes.

Other than that, Hazeline is rather neat with her packing as she has a bag for her charger, a Ziploc bag to store her toiletries and a pouch solely for makeup products.

Once all the packing is settled, she minimises her energy consumption by taking some time to rest.

"I usually prepare for flights one hour before I have to leave my house," she said.

Singapore became home

Before heading off to the airport, Hazeline took a moment to reminisce about her time in SIA and Singapore as a whole as well.

"I think I'm going to miss Singapore more than flying. I love Singapore," the Malaysian said.

Hazeline spent more time here during the Covid-19 period whereas prior to that, it was mostly a one- or two-day visit.

At one point, she even regarded Singapore as her home and the fact that she's leaving made her feel rather emotional.

Her flight to Heathrow Airport landed in the morning and Hazeline spent her short layover in London meeting family and friends.

It wasn't long before she was back in her SIA sarong kebaya, preparing for her final flight back to Singapore.

"Definitely going to miss this life. But we got to let go of some things in life so that something better will come," Hazeline shared.

In the comments section, netizens were in a congratulatory mood as they gave their well wishes to Hazeline.

One netizen said: "Thank you so much for serving our pride and joy that's our national carrier even though you're not Singaporean! It doesn't matter where you're from; you've done us proud!"

