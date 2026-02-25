Deliveroo to wind down in Singapore, cease operations after March 4

Food delivery platform Deliveroo will be hopping away from the Singapore market come March 4.

This was announced in a statement on its website on Wednesday (Feb 25), where the company said it would begin an "orderly wind down process".

"This is a difficult decision and follows a review of country-specific conditions, and our focus on investing where we see the clearest path to sustainable scale and long-term leadership," Deliveroo added.

The brand has been proud to help shape food delivery in Singapore, giving consumers access to a wide variety of restaurant and grocery partners over the past 11 years, said Miki Kuusi, Head of DoorDash International and CEO of Deliveroo.

"To all of the employees, customers, partners, and riders who have been on this journey with us and supported us along this journey - thank you," he said.

Deliveroo, which officially launched its Singapore operations in November 2015, also assured customers, partners and riders that it will work closely with local teams to support them through the transition.

The platform will remain live until March 4, 2026.

This move is part of a broader review of Deliveroo's parent company Doordash's international portfolio.

On Wednesday, Doordash announced that it is also ending Deliveroo's and Wolt's services in Qatar, Japan and Uzbekistan.

The company added that it is implementing limited operational changes in select locations, including investing in certain engineering roles in the United Kingdom.

