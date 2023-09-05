From delivery culture to condo living: Expat couple explain why they love living in Singapore

Matt and Ash, from YouTube channel A Couple Of Kiwis, recently celebrated their anniversary.

It wasn't a celebration of their relationship but instead, the couple commemorated their fourth year of living in Singapore.

In a YouTube video posted last Saturday (Sept 2), the expats, who are originally from New Zealand, listed down some things they absolutely adore about the little red dot.

We've heard it all before, right? Chances are that they'll point to the greenery and safety of the city. They did, by the way.

What makes the couple's list a little more intriguing are the rather atypical inclusions Singaporeans might have taken for granted.

Delivery culture

Before mentioning delivery culture, Ash provided something of a caveat that it may sound rather "pretentious" and "a bit snobby".

Regardless, they appreciate how one can get "almost anything delivered" to the doorstep — from groceries to Amazon products, takeaway food to coffee.

Despite naming all these conveniences, the delivery of prescribed medication to their home is what Ash and Matt truly love.

"It's something that we use quite regularly to avoid just sitting in waiting rooms and getting germs from other people," Ash explained.

Condo living

Back in New Zealand, the couple lived in landed homes and have never stayed in an apartment before.

They only got the chance to live in a condominium in Singapore and while it was "a bit of a change", Matt described the change as "absolutely amazing".

He then went on to explain the different types of homes in Singapore, before listing out the facilities typically available in a condo.

From pools to gyms, it does seem like a very relaxing way to live. Matt confirmed this by saying that it can feel like living in a hotel at times.

His wife added how having a pool is very much needed in the Singapore weather.

Loving the heat

Now, here's where the couple had a tiny disagreement. Ash loves the Singapore heat while Matt isn't the biggest fan.

He explained: "If you are one that suffers in the heat like myself, it can be a little bit overbearing."

However, it isn't all doom and gloom.

Having been here for four years, Matt understands how to escape from the heat — buildings with air-conditioning.

Besides that, buses and trains are also great options to hide from the sweltering blaze.

Staying on public transport, the couple love the ease of travel in Singapore.

"We don't need a car because it is so accessible for everyone to get around," Ash said.

They found the public transport system clean, reliable and maybe most importantly, affordable.

This YouTube video sharing on what they love about living in Singapore is part of a weekly series of the couple documenting their lives.

A Couple Of Kiwis posted their first YouTube video seven years ago and today, the focus of the channel is on sharing their expat life in Singapore and their travels abroad.

