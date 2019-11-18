On-demand alcohol delivery in Singapore - how much do the 7 fastest services cost?

Read also

What happens is that a Foodpanda rider simply pops down to the nearby minimart or liquor store and picks it up for you, and in most cases you get free delivery as long as you order at least $10 of stuff.

Admittedly, the selection is a bit limited to convenience store drinks (i.e., beer).

For my location, the best deal I found was a 6-pack of Sapporo from Hao Mart for $16.60. That’s even cheaper than the 6-pack of Tiger from TigerNow ($19.50). Hey, I’ll take it.

There happens to be a Wine Connection within range for me so I could also find $6/bottle craft beers and $26 wines. But just like with normal food delivery, the alcohol options greatly depend on what’s nearby.

2. DELIVEROO ALCOHOL DELIVERY ($3.99 TO $4.49 MORE WINE OPTIONS)

Like Foodpanda, Deliveroo also has an alcohol delivery service.

To find the alcohol options near you, go to “Categories” and check “Alcohol”. It’s a mish-mash of bars (Harry’s) and wine/liquor stores (Wine Connection) here.

With Deliveroo, there are more alcohol delivery options is from “real” alcohol establishments (wine/liquor stores) instead of, you know, the Caltex minimart.

So it’s better for those with discerning tastes (i.e. you don’t just want to chug KnockOut beer).

Delivery is almost immediate, but unlike Foodpanda, there’s a delivery fee for Deliveroo.

Last I checked, it costs either $3.99 or $4.49 to deliver from most places.

It’s also harder to find cheap booze on Deliveroo compared to Foodpanda.

I managed to find that $26 bottle of wine from Wine Connection, but I had to scroll through a bazillion wines around the $50 range first.

For beer, the cheapest option near me was Drinkies at Deliveroo Editions, which had a $19.20 6-pack of Tiger.

3. GRABFOOD ALCOHOL DELIVERY ($3 TO $5.81, BEER PARTY PACKS)

Irritatingly, GrabFood is available only in-app.

To get to the alcohol delivery part, go to the GrabFood section and then search for “Alcohol”.

What I got was a mish-mash of restaurants (Yayoi Japanese Restaurant), bars (Harry’s) and finally bottle shops.

The cheapest beer I found on GrabFood was from Drinkies, but this time, beer only comes in 12-packs ($38.40), not 6-packs.