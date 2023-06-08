Demand for sarong surges after Blackpink's Lisa seen wearing one in Thailand

The demand for traditional Thai sarong has surged, according to sellers, two days after Thai K-pop star Lisa of Blackpink posted pictures of herself dressed in the attire.

The singer-dancer posted several pictures of herself on Instagram wearing an indigo and white sarong, with a white top, while visiting the Ayutthaya heritage site in the north of Bangkok.

Lisa’s post and her decision to wear the sarong have shone the spotlight on traditional Thai clothing and Ayutthaya.

Charnruean, the shop from which Lisa got the sarong, has a one-month waitlist after selling out all its sarongs, which are priced at 2,800 baht ($108) each.

Owner Suwimon Chaiwong said she sent the star several sarongs after Lisa’s friend, Thai actress Diana Flipo and Ms Suwimon’s daughter, told her about the trip.

Lisa subsequently chose a sarong called “dyed ikat in the mud” in the “Khor-Nark” (Naga) pattern, an old traditional pattern of the local north-east Thai people, according to Thai daily Khaosod English.

The pattern is also popular with the older generation, who often wear it to visit temples.

“When I sent it, I did not expect her (Lisa) to wear it. I am thrilled that she chose to wear it and I want to thank Lisa because she is the representative of a new generation,” Ms Suwimon told Khaosod English.

“She could inspire the younger generation to wear Thai clothes to the temple and make the younger generation realise the value of Thai fabrics.”

Several sarong sellers in Thailand – such as those in Lisa’s home town of Buriram province, as well as in Si Sa Ket Nakhon Ratchasima and Udon Thani provinces – have also reported an increase in sales.

Meanwhile, Ayutthaya has seen more tourists, with several visitors wearing the traditional attire.

Tourist Lalita Prinok thanked Lisa for making Thai traditional clothing popular again.

