Dengue prevention and recovery: Benefits of consuming papaya leaf juice

There is a saying in Chinese medicine which goes: “Both food and medicine originate from the same source” because both can be used to prevent diseases.

In the same vein, when people eat well, they stay healthier and gain better control over chronic diseases among other ailments — such as using papaya leaves in the prevention of dengue fever.

Some foods in particular boast a strong nutrient profile, such as papaya leaves. The phenolic compounds and phytonutrient content present in papaya leaves, act as powerful antioxidants that enhance the body’s immunity and help to fight off diseases such as dengue.

Increasing mosquito population in Singapore

Singapore is still in the midst of the traditional peak dengue season, which typically lasts from around May to October yearly.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), their surveillance system has detected early signs of an increasing mosquito population in the community in recent weeks.

While the number of reported dengue cases has fallen for the seventh consecutive week, NEA said that the Aedes aegypti mosquito population has increased by 12 per cent within residential areas in the past three weeks.

“As the number of dengue cases is still high and the rate of decline in weekly cases has slowed down in recent weeks, the increasing Aedes aegypti mosquito population may lead to another surge in dengue cases,” said NEA.

While intensive vector control operations are still ongoing especially in larger dengue cluster areas, there are efficient measures that individuals can undertake, such as prevention of dengue using papaya leaves.

How papaya leaves aid dengue prevention and treatment