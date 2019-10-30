Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?

Joanne Poh
MoneySmart

A perfect set of pearly whites is one of the best accessories you could have.

But dental care in Singapore can get expensive, especially if you’re using private clinics.

It’s no wonder a recent news report revealed that almost 90% of the Singaporean respondents surveyed were concerned about the rising cost of dental care.

But there is a silver lining. Johor Bahru is just across the Causeway, and dental care costs a fraction of what it does on our own sunny shores.

9 DENTAL CLINICS IN JOHOR BAHRU: PRICE GUIDE

Dental Clinic Area Scaling and polishing Root canal
CH Tee Dental Clinic Johor Bahru Taman Sentosa 100 MYR 600 to 1,200 MYR per tooth
Tiew Clinic at JB Bukit Indah Bukit Indah 100 to 250 MYR 700 to 1,500 MYR
Alpha Dental Clinic Johor Bahru Near KSL City Mall 120 MYR 600 to 1,800 MYR per tooth
Crown: 1,000 to 1,500 MYR
IMC City Square Medical Center Sdn Bhd In City Square 120 to 180 MYR 700 to 1,400 MYR
Lim Dental Surgery Near KSL City Mall 120 to 150 MYR 950 to 1,200 MYR
Dr Chong & Partners Dental Clinic Bukit Indah From 150 MYR From 890 MYR to 990 MYR
SG Dental Clinic Taman Pelangi From 150 MYR 1,200 to 1,500 MYR
Pink and White Dental Care Taman Sentosa 150 to 180 MYR 1,300 to 1,700 MYR per tooth
Crown: 1,200 to 2,000 MYR
Klinik Pergigian Dr Matthew Hong Near KSL City Mall 250 MYR 1,500 MYR

The clinics in this table are arranged according to the cheapest to the most expensive.

For sake of comparison, scaling and polishing costs between $50 and $105 in Singapore, which translates to between 154 and 322 MYR. For crowns, dental clinics in Singapore charge between $400 and $2,140 (1,228 to 6,569 MYR).

DENTAL CLINICS IN CITY SQUARE MALL

City Square Mall is one of Singaporeans’ favourite malls because it’s right next to the Causeway. Once you pass the checkpoint on the JB side, you can simply cross the overhead bridge directly to the mall.

Many Singaporeans just hop over to City Square Mall to buy groceries, shop and have a meal before walking back to the checkpoint.

IMC City Square Medical Centre

IMC Medical Group has clinics at VivoCity, Marina Bay Sands and Citilink, as well as one at City Square in Malaysia. Needless to say, the City Square branch is more affordably priced than the other three.

The City Square branch is also the only one that’s open on Sunday. Despite their proximity to the border with Singapore and the number of Singaporean clients they have, their prices are competitive compared to other dentists in JB.

Address: Lot J05-06 Level 05 Johor Bahru City Square 80000 106-108 Jalan Wong Ah Fook Johor Bahru Malaysia

Tel: +6072072388

DENTAL CLINICS IN TAMAN PELANGI

Taman Pelangi is less than ten minutes’ away by car from the checkpoint.

It has the bonus of being home to lots of hipster cafes and chic restaurants, which means you can spend a whole day hanging out there after your dental appointment.

SG Dental Clinic

SG Dental Clinic’s got a nice, cosy interior, with a waiting room that looks more like some young, stylish person’s living room.

This makes it ideal for those who get anxious before a visit to the dentist. The clinic is headed by two equally young and charismatic dentists.

Address: 24, Jalan Perang, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor

Tel: +6073621124

DENTAL CLINICS IN TAMAN SENTOSA

Taman Sentosa, located about a ten minute cab ride from the Causeway, is a favourite destination of groups of visiting Singaporeans looking for a hearty seafood feast.

It’s also where many venture in order to enjoy the shadier delights on offer in the area’s red light district.

ALSO READ: Don't make these dental mistakes

Pink and White Dental Care

This clinic is relatively new, having been founded only in 2016, but it has received rave reviews from Singaporeans for the gentleness and patience of their dentists and general efficiency.

The general consensus is that the clinic is a pleasant place and child-friendly. As an added bonus, they are also open on Sundays.

Address: A-03-08, Blok A, 1 Tebrau, Jalan Setanggi, Jalan Tebrau Johor Bahru

Tel: +60187614395

CH Tee Dental Clinic

This clinic offers very wallet-friendly prices. In addition to the usual procedures, their head dentist also specialises in braces, implants, crowns and bridges.

The clinic itself gives off a very neighbourhood vibe, and the waiting room looks like a Malaysian living room. But the clinic is quite popular amongst locals living in the area who wish to get braces at an affordable price.

Address: No.37A, Jalan Sutera, Taman Sentosa, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Tel: +6073333372

ALSO READ: How often should you visit the dentist?

DENTAL CLINICS NEAR KSL CITY MALL

KSL City Mall is a popular Mall in JB amongst Singaporean visitors.

Bigger than City Square, KSL is a one-stop shop for everything from a giant Tesco Supermarket and huge food court to a cinema and numerous spas. It’s located about 10 minutes’ drive from the Causeway, but is also easily accessible by public bus, since the route is fairly direct.

Lim Dental Surgery

Lim Dental Surgery is located at Holiday Plaza, an old shopping mall that looks a bit like aging strata malls in Singapore such as Beauty World. That’s usually a good sign, as the dental clinic has been there for a long time and Dr Lim is very experienced and quite popular amongst patients from Singapore.

Address: Lot F27, Holiday Plaza, Jalan Dato Sulaiman (Century Garden), Johor Bahru, Johor, 80250, MY

Tel: +6073311858

Alpha Dental Clinic

Alpha Dental Clinic’s four dentists include a Singapore-trained dentist and another trained in Edinburgh. They’ve received rave reviews about their good service and friendly and personable doctors. They also provide Invisalign braces at a fraction of the cost in Singapore.

Address: No. 26, Jalan Indah 16/5 (Taman Bukit Indah), Johor Bahru, Johor, 81200, MY

Tel: +6072447171

Klinik Pergigian Dr Matthew Hong

Resident dentist Dr Hong is a registered dentist in Singapore, Australia and Malaysia and was educated at the University of Sydney.

These credentials alone should be enough to put most Singaporean customers’ minds at ease. The clinic is located in a shophouse just a short distance from the checkpoint and has received very positive reviews.

Address: No. 106, Jalan Harimau Tarum, Taman Abad, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor

Tel: +607-2881724 / +6018-3558989 / +6012-7815576

DENTAL CLINICS IN BUKIT INDAH

Bukit Indah is a relatively new area in Johor Bahru. At roughly 20 minutes’ drive from the causeway, it’s a little farther away than the other areas on this list. Aeon Mall Bukit Indah shopping mall with its huge Tesco and the surrounding area with its local eateries are a key draw for Singaporeans.

Dr Chong & Partners Dental Clinic

This clinic has been operating for 30 years and has two branches, one in Bukit Indah and one in Pontian.

They’ve got an informative website with an online form that enables you to make bookings, which is ideal for Singaporean customers who don’t want to make phone calls to Malaysia. They are also located within walking distance of Aeon Mall Bukit Indah, where you can have a good meal before your appointment.

Address: 27, Jalan Indah 15/2, Bukit Indah, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor Malaysia.

Tel: +6072395578 / +60107606120

ALSO READ: 1 in 2 S'poreans neglect going to dentist

Tiew Clinic at JB Bukit Indah

This clinic is part of ST Tiew Dental Group, which owns 34 dental clinics all over Malaysia. Their Bukit Indah clinic has received good reviews and the general consensus is that the staff are kind and fees are reasonable.

They’re located right across the street from an enormous Tesco store, so you can save even more money by doing your groceries after your visit to the dentist.

Address: Wisma SP Setia, No. C3-0427 (4th Floor) Jalan Indah 15 Taman Bukit Indah, 81200 Johor Bahru Johor, Malaysia

Tel: +6075113525

This article was first published in MoneySmart .

