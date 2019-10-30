Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?

A perfect set of pearly whites is one of the best accessories you could have.

But dental care in Singapore can get expensive, especially if you’re using private clinics.

It’s no wonder a recent news report revealed that almost 90% of the Singaporean respondents surveyed were concerned about the rising cost of dental care.

But there is a silver lining. Johor Bahru is just across the Causeway, and dental care costs a fraction of what it does on our own sunny shores.

9 DENTAL CLINICS IN JOHOR BAHRU: PRICE GUIDE

Dental Clinic Area Scaling and polishing Root canal CH Tee Dental Clinic Johor Bahru Taman Sentosa 100 MYR 600 to 1,200 MYR per tooth Tiew Clinic at JB Bukit Indah Bukit Indah 100 to 250 MYR 700 to 1,500 MYR Alpha Dental Clinic Johor Bahru Near KSL City Mall 120 MYR 600 to 1,800 MYR per tooth

Crown: 1,000 to 1,500 MYR IMC City Square Medical Center Sdn Bhd In City Square 120 to 180 MYR 700 to 1,400 MYR Lim Dental Surgery Near KSL City Mall 120 to 150 MYR 950 to 1,200 MYR Dr Chong & Partners Dental Clinic Bukit Indah From 150 MYR From 890 MYR to 990 MYR SG Dental Clinic Taman Pelangi From 150 MYR 1,200 to 1,500 MYR Pink and White Dental Care Taman Sentosa 150 to 180 MYR 1,300 to 1,700 MYR per tooth

Crown: 1,200 to 2,000 MYR Klinik Pergigian Dr Matthew Hong Near KSL City Mall 250 MYR 1,500 MYR

The clinics in this table are arranged according to the cheapest to the most expensive.

For sake of comparison, scaling and polishing costs between $50 and $105 in Singapore, which translates to between 154 and 322 MYR. For crowns, dental clinics in Singapore charge between $400 and $2,140 (1,228 to 6,569 MYR).

DENTAL CLINICS IN CITY SQUARE MALL

City Square Mall is one of Singaporeans’ favourite malls because it’s right next to the Causeway. Once you pass the checkpoint on the JB side, you can simply cross the overhead bridge directly to the mall.

Many Singaporeans just hop over to City Square Mall to buy groceries, shop and have a meal before walking back to the checkpoint.

IMC City Square Medical Centre