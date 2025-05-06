Denza opens an 'experiential showcase' at Zhongshan Park

BYD's luxury premium brand, Denza, is expanding its presence in Singapore with what it calls an 'experiential showcase' at Zhongshan Park.

The move adds an additional retail touchpoint for the Denza brand here, alongside its two official dealers, Vantage Automotive Limited and Harmony Auto, following its launch last year.

The new showcase is a collaboration between two of BYD's automotive partners in Singapore, Sime Motors and 1826 Collective, and the concept is designed to let customers experience the Denza brand in a unique environment away from the traditional car showroom.

Customers can enjoy a specially curated food and beverage menu at restaurant section, operated by 1826 Collective, and check out the Denza car models which will be displayed on the outside lawn area.

There will also be dedicated Denza experiential hosts, who will guide customers through the experience, and even organise a test drive of the Denza models should the customer be interested in doing so.

Anthony Teo, managing director of Vantage Automotive Limited, a subsidiary of Sime Motors, commented, "This collaboration with 1826 Collective marks a significant milestone for Sime Motors as we continue to evolve with the expectations of today's discerning consumers. We are reimagining the traditional retail model and elevating the customer journey of luxury electric vehicles, and this initiative reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering experiences that go beyond the drive."

Davin Ongsono, CEO of 1826 Collective, added, "This partnership marks a pivotal shift in how luxury automotive brands engage with audiences in Singapore. By introducing Denza within the natural setting of Zhongshan Park, we're transforming it into an immersive experience that forges deeper connections between consumers, innovative mobility and the environment. This bold showcase is the product of a powerful synergy between Sime Motors and 1826 Collective, united in redefining how premium mobility is experienced, celebrated and remembered."

