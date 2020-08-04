The designer bags carried by Seo Yea-ji in it's okay to not be okay

Seo Yea-ji has been gaining attention for her role in South Korean television drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay because of the show's unique plot.

We had previously professed love for the fashion looks sported on Seo in the show, as well as how you can recreate them.

We have even broken her style down to her makeup looks and the designer shoes she had worn. And here, we are going a step further by spotlighting the luxury bags and purses she carried.

Seo Yea-ji carrying Givenchy GV3 bag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Givenchy

Our female lead first appeared in an all-black ensemble that cemented her cold, steely exterior.

This elegant blazer dress, matched with clean makeup and sleek long hair, was sufficient to pique our interest. This scene where it captured her having her meal, we saw a black Givenchy GV3 bag on the dining table.

Seo Yea-ji carrying Playnomore Micro Candy handbag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Playnomore

The bag you see here was the Micro Candy mini handbag from South Korean fashion label Playnomore. We love how the bag looks playful and cute while being modern and chic.

Seo Yea-ji carrying Joy Gryson Margo handbag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Joy Gryson

Her richly textured look is juxtaposed against the understated and clean Joy Gryson Margo bag that adds a touch of softness while being practical.

Seo Yea-ji carrying Moynat Tango handbag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Moynat

Simple and sophisticated are best used to describe the Moynat Tango handbag that Seo is carrying her. The boxy shape against the curved metal handle and arched buckle makes the bag a stylish must-have item.

Seo Yea-ji carrying Alexander McQueen The Story bag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen's The Story handbag was chosen to complete her ethereal look. The masterful construction of raffia, leather and metal alongside the top handle design echoes elegance.

Seo Yea-ji carrying Dior Saddle bag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Dior

In this scene where she pays the hospital director a visit, Seo sported a pleated dress with irregular hemline and a cropped jacket. Completing the look was the Dior Saddle bag made with embroidered denim.

Seo Yea-ji carrying Joy Gryson Claire handbag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Joy Gryson

This creamy half-moon design is the Claire bag from Korean label Joy Gryson, which also marks the brand's second appearance in the series. This bag has a classy, versatile silhouette and the style very on-trend at the moment (think of Fendi Baguette).

Seo Yea-ji carrying Jimmy Choo Bon Bon bucket bag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Jimmy Choo

Seo's character has a penchant for dressing in a showy, statement-making way. Take this black and white ensemble, for example, the poufy sleeves add drama and pizzazz while the gold Jimmy Choo accents the look further with its colour and crystal-embellished handle.

Seo Yea-ji carrying Chloe C mini bag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Chloe C

In episode 8, Seo went with the verdant colour scheme as she matched her flowy green dress with an emerald coloured Chloe C mini bag. This is another way you can do monochrome without being too literal about it.

Seo Yea-ji carrying Valextra Iside mini bag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Valextra Iside

Another monochromatic look, Seo sports a sky blue suit from South Korean label Avouavou and a grey-blue Valextra Iside mini bag with crystal Jimmy Choo stilettos. Don't you think she looks like a modern Cinderella?

This article was first published in Her World Online.