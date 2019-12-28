Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

If you're planning to design your own space, there's no one better to ask for advice from than those who've been there and done that. We glean tips from these Singapore homeowners who took a hands-on approach when it came to creating their dream home.

"Less is more! Often it seems people make the mistake of trying to include too many elements into one home. In fact, it is more challenging to design a simple home, than it is to design one with all sorts of features.

Create mood boards to help you get an idea of the textures, colours and materials you prefer. In addition, think carefully about your lifestyle."

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Helan Marjan and Rafi Marjan's three-storey terraced house was inspired by modern house designs in Tokyo, with polished concrete, natural wood accents, open staircases and clean white walls.

"Freelance graphic designer Chia Ching Kai's advice is to start clean. "Rely on the art of furnishing and decoration whereby you can move or change things around to give character to the space, instead of using permanent fixtures that may become dated as design trends evolve."

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Chia Ching Kai's all-white three-room HDB apartment in Hougang reflect a minimalist approach, from the decor and colour palette, to the furniture and storage solutions.

"Think about what the core space of your home will be. Be it the bedrooms, living room or kitchen, there is a space that will set parameters for the rest of the home, so getting that right is crucial.

There will always be issues that come up. regardless of how well thought out the design is. Being flexible and understanding is crucial to making it work for all parties."

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Nicholas Teoh and Chew Ru Shan's matrimonial home, this condominium unit in a two decades old was transformed with a New York City industrial loft concept. Though armed with experiences in architecture, interior and graphic design, it was no mean feat as the works carried out were extensive.