Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

PHOTO: Pexels
Home & Decor

If you're planning to design your own space, there's no one better to ask for advice from than those who've been there and done that. We glean tips from these Singapore homeowners who took a hands-on approach when it came to creating their dream home.

"Less is more! Often it seems people make the mistake of trying to include too many elements into one home. In fact, it is more challenging to design a simple home, than it is to design one with all sorts of features.

Create mood boards to help you get an idea of the textures, colours and materials you prefer. In addition, think carefully about your lifestyle."

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Helan Marjan and Rafi Marjan's three-storey terraced house was inspired by modern house designs in Tokyo, with polished concrete, natural wood accents, open staircases and clean white walls.

"Freelance graphic designer Chia Ching Kai's advice is to start clean. "Rely on the art of furnishing and decoration whereby you can move or change things around to give character to the space, instead of using permanent fixtures that may become dated as design trends evolve."

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Chia Ching Kai's all-white three-room HDB apartment in Hougang reflect a minimalist approach, from the decor and colour palette, to the furniture and storage solutions.

"Think about what the core space of your home will be. Be it the bedrooms, living room or kitchen, there is a space that will set parameters for the rest of the home, so getting that right is crucial.

There will always be issues that come up. regardless of how well thought out the design is. Being flexible and understanding is crucial to making it work for all parties."

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Nicholas Teoh and Chew Ru Shan's matrimonial home, this condominium unit in a two decades old was transformed with a New York City industrial loft concept. Though armed with experiences in architecture, interior and graphic design, it was no mean feat as the works carried out were extensive. 

"An element may not look outstanding on its own, so you have to mix and match well. Foro instance, my wife initially did not like the teal laminate for the master bedroom console.

However, after I paired it with brass handles and designed the wardrobe, she's impressed with the outcome.

And with upcycled or antique furniture, it is all about finding the right spots and proportion. I usually try with affordable items; if something doesn't work out, at least it can be changed without denting your wallet."

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Desmond Leong, who runs Thelonius Interior Concept & Design, designed his three-bedroom condominium himself in an Oriental-European style - including upcycling furniture, which he modified and enhanced on his own. 

"It is definitely possible (for homeowners who have no design background to take on their home renovation), but working with a good contractor is ket because he can guide the homeowner along the way. While price is an important consideration, it is crucial to work with a contractor who appreciates design.

You need to know what you must have and what you are willing to forego. Do not get too hung up about an idea because there is always an alternative to achieve similar results. Try to appreciate what exists and think about how you can build on it, instead of demolishing everything."

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Architectural designer Ching Hei drew on Hong Kong's Kennedy Town to conceptualise his modern vintage-style four-room HDB home.

"Firstly, know what you want, down to the very last detail; secondly, have a hands-on approach (he visited the site every day!); and thirdly, to find a contractor that not only does good work, but can communicate clearly with you."

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Choo Chin Nian, who's the creative head of National Gallery Singapore, took on the renovation of his pastel utilitarian three-room HDB resale appartment.

He strongly believes in the Japanese design philosophy of starting each design process on a blank slate and finding a strong core that informs the rest of the design, looking in particular to Muji and its creative director Kenya Hara for inspiration.

This article was first published in Home & Decor. 

More about
Home works

TRENDING

&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
Thai navy Seal who took part in Tham Luang cave rescue dies after year-long infection
Thai navy Seal who took part in Tham Luang cave rescue dies after year-long infection
Durian garden seeks to become Batam&#039;s new tourism icon
Durian garden seeks to become Batam's new tourism icon
8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
Money talks: I&#039;m a 27-year-old researcher who only shops when there are sales
Money talks: I'm a 27-year-old researcher who only shops when there are sales
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Zam-zam water worth over $819,000 seized in Malaysia
Zam-zam water worth over $819,000 seized in Malaysia
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang&#039;s first death anniversary
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang's first death anniversary

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren&#039;t Jakarta, Bali and Bandung
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren't Jakarta, Bali and Bandung

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament

SERVICES