'A little respect can go a long way': Dessert stall rebuts food reviewer who says chendol requires no skill to make

Chefs and cooks often take pride in the labour that goes into making their food.

One hawker business felt the need to counter a TikToker's claim that chendol, the classic iced sweet dessert many here would be familiar with, was a dish that didn't need any skill to make.

Making chendol is a difficult process that requires tedious work behind the scenes, said a dessert stall in Outram in response to a food reviewer who said that no skill was needed.

In a TikTok uploaded on Thursday (Oct 23), Kelvin Tan, the co-founder of 99 Old Trees, used a short skit to demonstrate the steps required to prepare chendol in an attempt to rebut claims from Lucas Neo, a food reviewer who seemed to downplay the process.

Lucas, a TikToker known for his 'Exposing Michelin Hawkers' series, visited Nyonya Chendol at Chong Pang earlier this month.

In a video uploaded on Oct 5, he said that the chendol was tasty, but did not deserve a Michelin rating.

"No need skill just assemble only. You put any unskilled worker there, maybe you put my daughter there also can," he said.

Small businesses 'work tirelessly'

99 Old Trees' Kelvin begged to differ with Lucas's opinions, saying that customers are unaware of the hard work that goes into making the "super simple" dessert.

Making chendol is a time-consuming process that requires multiple steps and arm grease, Kelvin said, emphasising the need to keep stirring the mixture slowly while bearing the heat from the flames.

"A little respect can go a very long way," Kelvin said, adding that small businesses like his "work tirelessly behind the scenes to preserve our hawker culture."

@99oldtrees Ask your daughter come cook lah. ohhh btw, we shamelessly urge you to come try our chendul, it's probably one of the best you've ever tried. #stinkychendul ♬ Bright Day01 - PaperThinStudio

Netizens also commended Kelvin for speaking up against Lucas, praising him for also mentioning hawker culture and the hard work required to run an F&B business.

