Destinations for the last-minute traveller, including best flight deals

'Tis the season for year-end holidays and travel fares are bound to be exorbitant.

Fret not! We've got you covered with a curated list of travel destinations that are close to Singapore, making them ideal for a spontaneous getaway without breaking the bank.

Considering factors like flight duration and ease of travel, here are our picks of the best last-minute holiday destinations.

Ho Chi Minh

There's more to Ho Chi Minh City than just pho and bahn mi - even though those are undeniably fantastic.

Formerly known as Saigon, the city is an architectural haven with its ancient temples, stunning skyscrapers and French colonial-style buildings.

Some of the architectural highlights include the iconic Saigon Opera House, a splendid example of French influence; Thien Hau Pagoda, one of the oldest Chinese temples in the city and Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon, which was built in a distinctive neo-Romanesque and Gothic style.

To escape the hustle and bustle of the city, visit the Tao Dan Park or embark on a Mekong Delta tour for a glimpse into rural Vietnamese life.

Best flight deal: Return flight tickets on Malaysia Airlines start from $312.

Yangon

What was once a sleepy city is now a vibrant mosaic of culture and history in Yangon.

At the heart of Yangon's allure is the iconic Shwedagon Pagoda, a symbol of the city's spiritual legacy.

This golden masterpiece sets the stage for an exploration of hidden gems, like the historic Bogyoke Aung San Market, where traditional Burmese crafts, jewellery antiques and clothing beckon.

Stroll through the colonial architecture of downtown Yangon, where time seems to stand still, and every building tells a story.

Or eat your way through Chinatown. with the best street food the city has to offer. Come dusk, the place is a food paradise.

Think tables and chairs spilling onto the streets, people indulging in beers, and the sweet aroma of grilled meats wafting through the air.

Best flight deal: Return flight tickets on Malaysia Airlines start from $268.

Hong Kong

Escape the heat by travelling to Hong Kong this season. While its winters are mild, with temperatures ranging from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, it's the perfect excuse to layer up and showcase your best outfits for the 'gram.

Look beyond the shiny neon lights, and you'll discover that the city has a lot to offer in terms of sights and activities.

But first, make sure to fuel up!

When it comes to food, don't miss hotspots like Australia Dairy Company, known for its silky scrambled eggs and milk pudding; Maxim's Palace, famous for mouthwatering dim sum; Cheung Hing Kee, offering delicious pan-fried pork buns; and Kau Kee, serving out-of-this-world beef brisket noodles.

Spend a day shopping in Kowloon, from street vendors hawking anything and everything at Mong Kok district's Ladies Market to luxury malls lining up the streets in Tsim Sha Tsui district.

Don't forget to take in the iconic skyline. While there are several spots in the city to enjoy the view, we highly recommend hopping on the Star Ferry for an unforgettable experience.

Picture skyscrapers rising from the mountains—a literal concrete jungle if you ask us.

Best flight deal: Return flight tickets on Xiamen Airlines start from $377.

Yogyakarta

Yogyakarta presents as an ideal destination for a spontaneous weekend escape as it is only a 2.5-hour flight away.

The city is drenched in history and culture, perfect for history buffs.

Begin your day by capturing the sunrise at the Unesco-listed Borobudur Temple.

For the night owls, head to the ancient marvels of Prambanan Temple to witness the sunset, concluding the evening with the enchanting Ramayana Ballet, a performance inspired by Hindu epics.

For a touch of royal history, explore the regal grandeur of the Kraton palace. Also the residence of the Sultan of Yogyakarta, the historic palace invites you to explore its elegant halls, rich displays of royal artefacts, and the beauty of its traditional Javanese architecture.

The city is also a treasure trove of creativity. Wander through local galleries and workshops that spotlight traditional Javanese crafts such as silver making and batik artistry.

Best flight deal: Return flight tickets on AirAsia start from $289.98.

Phnom Penh

The Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, has something for everyone.

For history lovers, cross off your checklist by visiting The Royal Palace and Silver Pagoda, a duo of cultural gems that provide a glimpse into Cambodia's regal history.

Don't miss a visit to Phnom Penh's iconic Central Market aka Psar Thmei.

Step inside the colossal yellow-domed structure and you'll discover a labyrinth of stalls offering an eclectic array of goods, from traditional Cambodian textiles and handicrafts to jewellery, electronics and fresh produce.

Foodies, if you've not tried Khmer cuisine, you're missing out! Tuck into fish amok (steamed coconut fish in banana leaves), twa ko (Cambodian sausage), lok lak (stir-fried beef) and more.

Consider a food tour to eat your way through the city.

Best flight deal: Return flight tickets on Malaysia Airlines start from $219.

Chiang Mai

Skip the usual Thai destinations like Phuket and Bangkok, and instead, venture to the tranquil haven of Chiang Mai.

Nestled amidst serene nature, with rolling green hills and expansive rice paddies, Chiang Mai offers respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The Old City is a treasure trove of temples, each with its own unique charm and historical significance, providing a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Chiang Mai.

In the evening, Chiang Mai's Night Bazaar comes to life. Wander through the maze of stalls, selling handmade crafts, textiles and local artwork.

After all the shopping, pad your stomach with street food such as mango sticky rice, pad Thai, tom yum soup and fruit smoothies.

For a slice of nature, check out Doi Inthanon National Park. It's famous for its cascading waterfalls, vibrant birdlife, verdant grasslands and local hill tribes.

Best flight deal: Return flight tickets on AirAsia start from $462.

Malacca

Okay, we know we said flight deals but if you're really tight on budget, why not take a bus up north to Malacca?

Steeped in cultural heritage and historical charm and just a three-hour ride away, Malacca proves to be an ideal destination for a quick weekend getaway.

Explore the Unesco-listed heritage sites in the Old Town, stroll along the iconic Jonker Street, and indulge in local Peranakan cuisine. Don't miss out on trying Nyonya laksa or chicken rice balls.

For a cultural fix, visit the Baba and Nyonya Heritage Museum and discover the unique blend of Chinese and Malay influences in Peranakan culture.

Wrap up your visit with a scenic cruise along the Malacca River.

Bus tickets start from $20.

Flight prices are accurate at the time of writing and are applicable for the period from Dec 18 to 22.

Please note that prices may vary, and it's advisable to check for real-time updates closer to your travel dates.

