Diabetes tied to increased risk of hidden spinal fractures

People with type 2 diabetes are more likely than others to develop spinal fractures that sometimes have no obvious symptoms but are tied to increased risk of future broken bones, a research review suggests.

The analysis focused on so-called vertebral fractures, also known as compression fractures, that happen when bones in the spine weaken and crumple, often in the lower back.

These fractures can be caused by injuries or by osteoporosis and may have few symptoms, but they can lead to problems like severe chronic pain or reduced height.

The current study included data from 15 prior studies with a total of 852,702 men and women.

Overall, people with type 2 diabetes were 35 per cent more likely than those without the disease to have vertebral fractures, the analysis found.

And individuals with both diabetes and vertebral fractures were more than twice as likely as others to experience broken bones elsewhere in the body.