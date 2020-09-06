Diana Ser shares tips on how to get kids to read classic novels

And especially for children, staying home for long periods of time and not being able to explore can lead to restlessness.

However, travel is beyond just packing up your suitcases while seeking excitement in a different country or city. There are so many reasons why people look towards travel, such as wanting to experience new cultures, to meet new people, or even just to briefly escape from the realities of life.

But there’s also a way you can feed your wanderlust without having to travel physically: through books and movies.

“During these times of travel restrictions, reading is the best way to escape to other worlds,” shared former actress Diana Ser.

Taking to Instagram(Aug 20), the mother-of-three shared a snapshot of her littlest one, 9-year-old Jaymee, immersed in reading.

Not just any book, but classic novels in particular.

The floor was lined up with various Children’s literature books from renowned authors like Charles Dickens and J. K. Rowling among others.

These stories hold a common theme of having strong protagonists and open up a perspective to different worlds and historical viewpoints.

And beyond that, reading classic novels challenge readers to think analytically, which helps to increase their reading proficiency over time.

Parents might think that encouraging children to read more challenging material could cause their kids to lose interest in books altogether. However, here’s where it is important to introduce children to books of a difficulty level whereby they can manage.