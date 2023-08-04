Diarrhoea during pregnancy: What mums-to-be need to know

Are you struggling with diarrhoea during pregnancy? You're not alone, mum-to-be. But not to worry because we have everything you need to know to overcome that pregnancy symptom here.

Pregnancy brings about many changes. As your body responds to sudden hormonal changes, you may find yourself experiencing overwhelming emotional and physical responses-some of these are digestive problems.

Are you experiencing more than three loose bowel movements daily? Then you may have diarrhoea. During pregnancy, diarrhoea can occur as a response to dietary changes, food allergies/sensitivities, prenatal vitamins and certain hormonal changes.

Is diarrhoea a sign of pregnancy?

It makes sense to want to believe that sudden physical changes mean you've finally gotten pregnant when you're trying to conceive. Is diarrhoea a pregnancy symptom, you might wonder? If you're currently frequently using the restroom. The answer is not so simple.

"Pregnancy can affect your bowel movements, but it's also common to just get diarrhoea for other reasons," says Christine Greves, MD, a board-certified OB-GYN at the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

Although some women do have diarrhoea in the first trimester of pregnancy, this is not a reliable sign of pregnancy.

The best signs that you might be pregnant, despite the temptation to read anything unusual about your body as a sign, are a missed period and a positive pregnancy test.

Diarrhoea during pregnancy

Is it normal to have diarrhoea during pregnancy?

While constipation is one of the most common complaints of pregnant women, diarrhoea can become a concern, too.

Though it occurs less frequently than constipation, loose bowel movements can be uncomfortable and exhausting, especially if you're nearing the end of your pregnancy; the last thing you want to do is head to the bathroom every few minutes.

Plus, the danger of dehydration can be worrisome, especially because it can affect your entire pregnancy.

Diarrhoea in early pregnancy

It is possible that you may develop diarrhoea or other digestive problems in your first trimester even if it's not a sign of early pregnancy.

Your body begins to undergo many changes at the beginning of pregnancy, and these changes may have an impact on your bowel motions, causing either firm or loose stools. For example, as levels of the hormone progesterone grow, this might cause your digestive system to slow down, often leading to constipation.

Causes of diarrhoea during pregnancy

This digestive issue is not usually a result of pregnancy-related changes and may be brought on by other circumstances. A virus, germs, parasites, food poisoning, the stomach flu, or specific drugs may be to blame.

Existing medical conditions like celiac disease, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and irritable bowel syndrome may also be at fault.

The following list of causes of diarrhoea during pregnancy:

Dietary changes

When they learn they are pregnant, many people alter their diets. Dietary changes may induce diarrhoea and upset your stomach.

New food sensitivities

One of the many changes you could face when pregnant is food sensitivity. Before being pregnant, you could have had no problems with certain foods, but now you might experience diarrhoea, upset stomach, or gas.

Prenatal vitamins

Prenatal vitamins are beneficial for both you and your developing child's health. However, these vitamins could make you sick and make you throw up.

Changes in hormones

Your digestive system may slow down as a result of changing hormones, which can result in constipation. Additionally, hormonal changes might hasten the digestion process and cause diarrhoea.

Lactose intolerance

According to studies, the majority of women consume more milk during pregnancy and even before a missing period.

Some women start to want dairy foods like ice cream. Most of these women acquire lactose intolerance as a result of the abrupt increase in milk consumption. As a result, they could experience episodes of diarrhoea soon after conception.

Symptoms of diarrhoea during pregnancy

The most typical signs of diarrhoea or conditions associated to it are:

Watery, Loose Stools: Diarrhea during pregnancy is characterised by frequent bowel movements that are loose and watery, which can lead to dehydration if not managed properly. Feeling the Need to Go Right Away: Pregnant women experiencing diarrhoea often feel an extreme urge to have a bowel movement, sometimes needing to rush to the restroom. Abdominal Cramps and Discomfort: Cramping in the abdominal area is a common symptom accompanying diarrhoea during pregnancy, which can be uncomfortable and distressing. Bloating and Gas: Diarrhea may be accompanied by bloating and increased gas production, adding to the discomfort experienced by pregnant women. Nausea: Some pregnant women with diarrhoea may also experience nausea, making it more challenging to keep food down and maintain adequate nutrition. Passing Blood-Tinged Stools: In severe cases, diarrhoea during pregnancy may lead to the passage of blood-tinged stools, indicating possible inflammation or irritation of the digestive tract. Fever: In some instances, diarrhoea during pregnancy may be accompanied by a fever, which could be a sign of an underlying infection.

It's important for pregnant women to stay well-hydrated and monitor their symptoms closely to prevent complications in their pregnancy.

Complications of diarrhoea during pregnancy

Pregnancy diarrhoea can be an uncomfortable and concerning experience. It's essential to understand the potential complications it may pose for both the expectant mum and the developing baby. Here's a short listicle to shed some light on this topic:

Dehydration: Diarrhoea can lead to fluid loss, and pregnant women are already at a higher risk of dehydration due to increased blood volume and metabolic demands. Dehydration can result in dizziness, weakness, and even preterm contractions, so staying well hydrated is crucial during pregnancy. Electrolyte Imbalance: Diarrhoea can cause an imbalance in essential electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and chloride. These electrolytes play a vital role in various bodily functions, including nerve and muscle function. Severe electrolyte imbalances can be harmful to both the mother and the baby. Nutrient Deficiencies: Frequent bouts of diarrhoea can interfere with nutrient absorption from food, potentially leading to vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Proper nutrition is vital for foetal development, so addressing nutrient imbalances is essential. Preterm Labor: Persistent or severe diarrhoea during pregnancy may trigger uterine contractions and increase the risk of preterm labour. Preterm birth can pose significant health risks for the baby, so seeking medical attention for prolonged diarrhoea is essential. Infection Transmission: If diarrhoea is caused by a bacterial or viral infection, there is a risk of transmission to the developing foetus. Some infections can lead to congenital abnormalities or other complications, emphasising the need for prompt diagnosis and treatment. Weight Loss: Frequent diarrhoea can lead to weight loss in pregnant women, potentially impacting the baby's growth and development. Maintaining a healthy weight during pregnancy is vital for both maternal and foetal well-being. Reduced Amniotic Fluid: Severe dehydration from prolonged diarrhoea can lead to a reduction in amniotic fluid levels. Amniotic fluid provides protection and nourishment to the baby in the womb, so any decrease in its volume can be concerning. Increased Stress: Dealing with diarrhoea can be stressful for pregnant women, adding emotional strain during an already sensitive time. High levels of stress during pregnancy are associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, so managing stress is crucial.

Remember, if you experience diarrhoea during pregnancy, it's essential to seek medical advice promptly. Your healthcare provider can determine the underlying cause and provide appropriate treatment to safeguard both your health and the health of your baby.

What medication should I take if I have diarrhoea while pregnant

If you're experiencing diarrhoea during pregnancy and need medication to help manage it, it's crucial to consult your doctor or healthcare provider first. They can determine the most appropriate and safe medication for your specific condition.

However, if your doctor recommends an over-the-counter option, they might suggest milder products like stool softeners or bulk-forming laxatives.

Remember to follow your doctor's directions carefully and avoid using any medication for more than the recommended duration to prevent potential side effects.

Remedies for diarrohea during pregnancy

It's natural to be wary of taking medication when pregnant, so to treat diarrhoea you can try these alternatives:

1. Stay well hydrated

Prolonged diarrhoea greatly reduces the fluid in your body. Dehydration can cause serious problems, especially for pregnant women, because they require more fluids to stay hydrated.

Effects of dehydration include dry mouth, dark urine, increased thirst, low urine output, dizziness, and headaches. At least 80 ounces of water (or 10 glasses) a day is recommended to maintain normal fluid intake.

Increasing your water intake can relieve constipation and help you replace the fluids you lose when you have diarrhoea. If you experience any digestive problems in the early stages of pregnancy, such as bloating or diarrhoea, speak with your healthcare professional.

But in hot climates, it's advised to increase consumption to up to 12 glasses daily. You can also drink more juice, and have soup to up your fluid intake.

2. Eat bland foods

Try to limit your diet to bland meals. The BRAT diet is frequently advised for gastrointestinal problems, including diarrhoea. The BRAT diet includes the following:

bananas

rice

toast

3. Think about your diet

Are there foods that could be causing your loose bowel movements? Try steering clear of them for now. Examples of diarrhoea-inducing foods are fried, spicy, high-fat, high-fibre foods as well as milk and dairy.

More fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can assist some people who struggle with constipation, but for others, a rapid shift in diet can result in gas, cramping, and even diarrhoea.

4. Rethink present medication

Find out if your diarrhoea is being caused by any new addition to your health regimen, like prenatal vitamins.

Your body might be able to adapt to the drug if it's the cause of your diarrhoea, and it might even stop. If not, discuss possible prescription changes with your doctor. Without first consulting your doctor, never discontinue taking a drug that was recommended to you.

5. Add probiotics to your diet

A healthy gut environment is produced in your digestive tract by probiotics, which are little microorganisms and a class of beneficial bacteria. When diarrhoea is brought on by taking antibiotics, probiotics may be especially beneficial.

6. Wait it out

Just give it a few days. Most bouts with diarrhoea resolve on their own without treatment. Typically, diarrhoea will stop in a few days. This frequently occurs if your diarrhoea is brought on by a bug, virus, or bacteria.

Other home remedies for diarrhoea

As your body adjusts to hormonal changes, diarrhoea, which may be an indication of early pregnancy, may go away on its own. Try these over-the-counter treatments for diarrhoea in the first few weeks of pregnancy, though, if it is excessive or takes a while to clear up on its own.

Honey. Honey has powerful antibacterial qualities and is calming. One glass of water mixed with four teaspoons of honey should be consumed each day to reduce and eventually end diarrhoea.

Ginger. Ginger works wonders to treat diarrhoea in addition to throat infections. Every day, have a cup of ginger tea with honey. In the early weeks of pregnancy, this is known to relieve nausea and cramping in the abdomen.

Peppermint. Another effective treatment for stomach issues, notably diarrhoea, is peppermint. It works well to lessen bowel movements frequently. A spring of fresh mint can be added to hot water; once it is warm, cover it and enjoy. To stop the loose bowel movements, repeat this procedure twice daily.

Chamomile tea. This tea works well to calm your digestive system and stop diarrhoea. Both the pain and the frequency of bowel movements are noticeably reduced. Warm chamomile tea up in boiling water with a squeeze of lemon for flavour. Drink this mixture at least twice each day until the diarrhoea stops.

Vinegar. Vinegar is really beneficial for your stomach, particularly when you have diarrhoea. A natural antibacterial is vinegar. It aids in the battle against dangerous bacteria in your gut, bringing about equilibrium and quickly putting an end to diarrhoea.

Pregnancy diarrhoea – foods to avoid

What foods cause diarrhoea during pregnancy?

If you experience diarrhoea during pregnancy, it's essential to be mindful of what you eat to avoid exacerbating the condition. Here's a short list of foods to avoid:

Raw Foods: Avoid eating raw fruits, vegetables, salads, or fresh salsas as they may be contaminated and pose a risk even with clean water washing. Raw Meat and Seafood: Steer clear of raw meat or seafood, including dishes "cooked" with acidic liquids like citrus juice, vinegar, or ceviche. Street Food: Avoid food from street vendors, and if you choose to eat street food, follow general food safety guidelines, including avoiding raw vegetables and consuming cooked and hot food. Cut-Up Fruit and Vegetables: Stay away from cut-up fruit or vegetables, which may have been contaminated during preparation. Unpasteurised Milk and Dairy: Avoid unpasteurised milk, cheese, and yoghurt, and opt for pasteurised versions in sealed bottles. Tap Water in High-Risk Areas: Do not drink tap water in regions where it might be contaminated; use bottled or disinfected water for drinking and brushing teeth. Ice from Unknown Sources: Avoid using ice in places with limited access to clean water or questionable drinking water quality. Freshly Squeezed Juice from Others: Avoid fruit juice and food and drinks made with freshly squeezed juice made by others. It's safer to drink fruit juice or eat treats if you wash/peel the fruit in bottled or treated water and squeeze the juice yourself.

Remember to prioritise food and drink safety to reduce the risk of getting sick during your pregnancy journey. Always follow proper food handling and preparation guidelines, especially when travelling.

When to consult your doctor

As mentioned earlier, both you and your baby may suffer injury from extreme dehydration and malnutrition brought on by diarrhoea.

While diarrhoea can usually be managed at home, severe diarrhoea can be dangerous. Do not hesitate to call your doctor or proceed to the emergency room when you experience:

Bloody or pus-filled stools

Prolonged diarrhoea (more than 48 hours)

102°F (39°C) or higher as the fever

Repeated vomiting

Severe rectus or abdominal discomfort

Dark urine, thirst, dry mouth, feeling dizzy, or less frequent urination are all signs of dehydration.

Before taking any anti-diarrhoea medication, make sure to get the approval of your doctor. Without first seeing your physician, avoid taking over-the-counter antidiarrheal medications. These medications may make some conditions worse. They aren't risk-free for everyone, either.

If you're experiencing diarrhoea during pregnancy, do not hesitate to reach out to your healthcare provider. They will figure out what's going on and provide the right treatment to keep you and your little one safe.

Stay hydrated, eat well, and take care of yourself, mama! Your health and your baby's health are what matter most.

