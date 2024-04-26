Dickson Nasi Lemak to open its first dine-in outlet at Tanjong Pagar in June due to 'really massive' demand

For the longest time, customers were only able to order takeaway food from Dickson Nasi Lemak's Joo Chiat Road outlet.

But soon, you can enjoy their food fresh off the stove because they're finally opening a dine-in concept, which is slated to be ready in June.

This will be located in the heart of the central business district (CBD) at Icon Village, Malaysia-born founder Hoh Loyi told AsiaOne on Friday (April 26).

She shared that they decided to open their first-ever dine-in concept as the demand for it was "really massive".

Loyi revealed that she and her team had actually been eyeing the location for a very long time and had been on the hunt for an ideal spot since September last year.

"This is our first dine-in outlet, and we really wanted to make sure that it's somewhere proper, somewhere convenient," she said.

So, why Tanjong Pagar?

"We do a lot of corporate orders, so that's why we thought that the CBD would be a fantastic location in terms of accommodating to most of our customers' needs," Loyi explained, adding that the location being central was also a huge plus.

She also shared that she had been looking for a strategic partner to help with the outlet, and through a mutual connection, she finally managed to secure a deal.

"They're great people who will take care of my baby like it was theirs as well. So that's why we decided that it was the right time to do this, and we have the demand and the volume."

While it helps that Loyi and her team have had several years of experience in the local F&B scene, she admitted that she's still a little nervous.

"I feel like every new business, no matter how mature you are, the first few weeks of opening, even in the first month, you'll still have a bit of teething issues," she confessed.

"So we still have to be ready for [them]. So we hope that customers can be more understanding, and please bear with us for the first month or so."

One great thing about their new restaurant is that it's located near the roadside and has outdoor seatings.

This also makes it convenient for customers to simply park their car on the roadside and hop in for a quick bite.

As for the food, Loyi revealed that there are some new items that they're planning to incorporate into the menu.

However, the finalised menu is not done yet and will be announced at a later date.

The birth of Dickson Nasi Lemak

Every time Loyi would visit her grandmother back in her hometown, Kuala Lumpur, she would eat the nasi lemak from the famous Village Park Restaurant.

When a family friend told her that a chef from the restaurant was quitting after 15 years, she grabbed the opportunity to tap into his knowledge and start her own business.

She was eventually able to get the chef to impart the recipe and his skills to her and her team, and they opened their first store at Joo Chiat Road in 2022.

