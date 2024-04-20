Did you know this familiar military march has Malay lyrics?

Fun fact: We are just 114 days away from celebrating Singapore's 59th year of independence on Aug 9 this year. Ahead of National Day, we're sharing something interesting we came across on social media.

You might be familiar with this military march composed by A. Abdullah Sumardi, which is often — if not, always — played during the National Day Parade (NDP) as the contingents march in and out of the parade grounds.

But here's the fascinating part: few are aware of the profound Malay lyrics that accompany this tune. Tentera Singapura, is a powerful anthem encapsulating the spirit of Singapore's armed forces.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6rZfCdkmOE[/embed]

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Z_KMiFwfKc[/embed]

Malay lyrics

Kamilah Tentera Singapura, mendukung setia;

Menjunjung tinggi nusa bangsa kepada bendera.

Tentera rakyat Singapura, tentera merdeka!

Kamilah pahlawan negara, harapan negara.

Sedia bertempur itu musuh di mana-mana saja!

Marilah tentera yang gagah, bersemangat ewira!

Kamilah Tentera Singapura, bertaat setia;

Berjuang untuk nusa bangsa, tanah tumpah darah!

English translation

We are the Singaporean Army, swearing loyalty;

Upholding the nation's pride to the flag,

The army of the Singaporean people, an independent force!

We are the warriors of our nation, the hope of the nation!

We are ready to face the enemy anywhere!

Come on brave warriors, with a hero's spirit!

We are the Singaporean Army, we remain loyal;

Fighting for our country, a Land that we spill our blood for!

The army of the Singaporean people, swearing loyalty;

Upholding the nation's pride to the flag,

The Singaporean Army, an independent force!

We are the warriors of our nation, the hope of the nation!

We are ready to face the enemy anywhere!

Come on brave warriors, with a hero's spirit!

We are the Singaporean Army, we remain loyal;

Fighting for our country, a Land that we spill our blood for!

A. Abdullah Sumardi also composed other notable marching tunes, such as "Bergerak" for the SAF Combat Engineers and "The Commandos" for the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Commando Formation.

The phrase Tentera Singapura is also prominently featured on the SAF Crest. According to the Ministry of Defence, the inscription Tentera Singapura encircling the State Crest on the SAF Crest symbolises the safeguarding of Singapore's core values of democracy, peace, progress, justice, and equality. (The phrase "Yang Pertama dan Utama" means "First and Foremost" in Malay.)

Now that you know the lyrics of Tentera Singapura, you can sing along proudly the next time you hear it played, knowing that you're honouring the bravery and dedication of our soldiers.

