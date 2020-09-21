Did you know Singapore has a hamster society?

Amanda Lee
Wonderwall.sg
PHOTO: Unsplash

Sad truth: Many pet owners don’t put a lot of thought into hamsters: Whether it’s caring for them or the reason to buy them in the first place.

For one, hamsters are so tiny and fragile, and you need some seriously steady hands to handle them – otherwise, they might give nasty bites. So, dear people, please never buy a hamster for young children.

Giving someone a living creature is literally giving them extra responsibilities and commitments they didn’t sign up for, which could lead to improper care and negligence or even abandonment.

And this is where Hamster Society Singapore comes in. The non-profit, all-volunteer group of animal lovers has observed a great need in our community to assist, rescue, foster and rehabilitate unwanted, neglected, and abused hamsters.

Officially approved and registered as a society on Mar 4, 2019, Hamster Society Singapore is committed to ending the cycle of neglect, abuse and wanton breeding by providing quality education, resources and advocacy on proper and responsible hamster care.

(By the way, Fatpouches is my recommended one-stop hamster online shop.)

Most importantly, Hamster Society Singapore screens all adoptive applicants to ensure that hamsters go to qualified adoptive homes.

What are some common cage needs for hamsters?

• Bedding: Paper-based and aspen bedding (half-half)

• A sand bath: Unscented sand such as Wild Sanko Hamster Sand Bath, WitteMolen Bathing Sand, Versele-Laga Chinchilla Sand, Exo-Terra Reptile Desert Sand

• Other Accessories: Hidey house, tunnels, bottles, sand potty

❌ Mineral chews: A good food mix should already have enough minerals in them.

Click here for information about hamster food and nutrition.

❌ Cotton wool: Cotton could cause serious internal damage for your hamster.

❌ Hamster balls: It causes hamsters stress, traps heat, has poor ventilation, may cause infections from urine and faeces, and worst of all, may cause injuries or even death.

Invest in a hamster playpen instead.

Types of hamsters

View this post on Instagram

Robin🏹 is the sweetest, gentlest boy you’ll ever meet. He loves his daily interaction, and will happily climb to you the moment you open his cage door. He warms up quickly too, as long as you have your walnuts ready to bribe him with.👀⠀ ⠀ This sweet boy enjoys exploring out of his cage, so be sure to keep your space hamster-safe! He’ll take any opportunity to hide in dark corners or squeeze behind objects, so make sure you have treats ready on hand to lure him back out. 🤭 Like any other hamster, he also enjoys running, so a 30cm wheel is a must have in his cage so he can pitter-patter through the night. 💨💨⠀ ⠀ Robin is now looking for his forever home, are you the one? (link in bio✨)⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #hamstersociety #hamsterland #hamstersocietysg #hamsters #hamster #petlover #spca #adoptdontshop #rescuehamster #rescueanimal #fosteranimal #foster #pets #petstagram #hamstergram #hamstagram #hammiegram #hammies #rodents #rodentlover #rspca #singapore #sgpets #sgig #igsg #hamstersg #smallanimals

A post shared by Hamster Society (Singapore) (@hamstersociety.sg) on Jun 14, 2020 at 6:31am PDT

Syrian hamster

Personality: Social with humans but not with other hamsters. This species is territorial and might fight to the death, and therefore must be kept solo.

Size: Largest hamster breed

Food: Bunny Nature Hamster Dream Expert (For Syrians), Rodipet Organic Syrian Hamster Food (Junior/Senior), Higgins Sunburst Gourmet Food Mix for Hamsters and Gerbils

Cage size: Must be a minimum of 80cm x 50cm like this one

Hamster wheel: Minimum of 27cm

Lifespan: 2-3 years

Activity level: Most active during the evenings or night-time

View this post on Instagram

[Special Care Required]⠀ Bob was abandoned in an underground car park in a tiny hand-carry cage. He was overweight and had to undergo mites treatment. Bob has since grew back his fur and is maintaining a healthier weight. ⠀ ⠀ Despite all the things he has been through, Bob is an extremely gentle, calm and docile ham that would fit into a quiet home. He spends most of his time in the day sleeping on his back under paper soft bedding, and at night running on the wheel. ⠀ ⠀ Bob is comfortable with being picked up, handled and allows pets and kisses, he will be great for first time owners. He prefers a routine lifestyle and doesn't like changes, just like any old folk will. Bob also has a cataract in his left eye, which doesn't affect his vision. ⠀ ⠀ Bob loves all types of food, however, has a sensitive stomach and a high tendency to have soft stools. He needs a caretaker that has a strong willpower to not overfeed him and maintain his diet to ensure he lives a happy and comfortable life. Will you give big cuddly Bob a home?⠀ ⠀ Note:⠀ ⠀ 1) Bob is on Fatpouches Original's Standard seed mix. NO Bunny nature, it gives him soft stool.⠀ ⠀ 2) Supplement his diet with small amounts of Strawberry leaves, Artichoke leaves, and Benebac for his gentle stomach, which can all be purchased from Fatpouches.⠀ ⠀ Link in bio ✨

A post shared by Hamster Society (Singapore) (@hamstersociety.sg) on Aug 16, 2020 at 4:08am PDT

Campbell’s Dwarf hamster

Personality: Might nip when stressed. Not very social with humans. Personality plays a big part.

Size: Small

Food: Bunny Nature Dwarf Hamster Dream Expert, Rodipet Organic Dwarf Hamster Food (Junior/Senior), Higgins Sunburst Gourmet Food Mix for Hamsters and Gerbils

Cage size: Minimum of 70cm x 40cm (for solo hamster) like this one. Note: If 2 hamsters are kept together, their enclosure size must increase too.

Can be kept in same-sex pairs only if they are from the same litter. Upon maturing, they might become territorial, so always have a backup enclosure ready.

Hamster wheel: Minimum of 21cm

Lifespan: 2-3 years

Activity level: Typically sleeps during the day

View this post on Instagram

Mitey Qiu Qiu was left to fend for herself when she was abandoned in a muddy grass patch with her siblings so she is a cute but feisty little fella.🥰 She spends most of her time renovating her house, you can hear her shuffling around, bringing bedding to and fro her hideouts. Sometimes you can find her sleeping in unglam positions against the side of the cage to cool down after a hot run.👀💦⠀ ⠀ She isn’t very comfortable with handling just yet, but she is willing to ignore the pats if you distract her with some snacks! She is cuddly and soft once she gets to know you⠀ ⠀ Will you let Qiu Qiu chase your fingers to the end of the world?💕⠀ (head over to her adoption profile for more details)⠀ https://bit.ly/qiuqiuhss

A post shared by Hamster Society (Singapore) (@hamstersociety.sg) on Aug 20, 2020 at 4:37am PDT

Winter White/Djungarian hamster

Personality: Very sweet and friendly with humans

Size: Small, similar to dwarf hamsters

Food: Bunny Nature Dwarf Hamster Dream Expert, Rodipet Organic Dwarf Hamster Food (Junior/Senior), Higgins Sunburst Gourmet Food Mix for Hamsters and Gerbils.

Cage size: Minimum of 70cm x 40cm (for solo hamster) like this one. Note: If 2 hamsters are kept together, their enclosure size must increase too.

Can be kept in same-sex pairs only if they are from the same litter. Upon maturing, they might become territorial, so always have a backup enclosure ready.

Hamster wheel: Minimum of 21cm

Lifespan: 2 to 3 years

Activity level: Typically sleeps during the day

View this post on Instagram

Our tiny lil bean is ready for her new home🏠! Maple is very timid by nature so adopters will have to be extremely patient and gentle with her. She runs out excitedly when her food bowl is refilled🥗, but will only approach it cautiously once she has made sure that no one is lurking around her cage. Maple loves sprinting on her wheel once the lights are out. She runs and runs and runs🏃🏼‍♀️, it never seems to end. If her future adopters plan on keeping her in their bedroom, make sure to invest in a high-quality silent wheel especially if you are light sleepers!😴 This speedy girl may be shy and timid, but she is excited for a loving home❤️. Will you be the patient and caring angel for her?😇 LINK IN BIO!! . . . . . . . . #hamstersociety #hamsterland #hamstersocietysg #hamsters #hamster #petlover #spca #adoptdontshop #rescuehamster #rescueanimal #fosteranimal #foster #pets #petstagram #hamstergram #hamstagram #hammiegram #hammies #rodents #rodentlover #rspca #singapore #sgpets #sgig #igsg #hamstersg #smallanimals

A post shared by Hamster Society (Singapore) (@hamstersociety.sg) on Aug 8, 2020 at 3:19am PDT

Roborovksi hamster

Personality: Sociable with humans and hamsters

Size: Smallest of the hamster breeds

Food: Bunny Nature Dwarf Hamster Dream Expert, Rodipet Organic Dwarf Hamster Food (Junior/Senior), Higgins Sunburst Gourmet Food Mix for Hamsters and Gerbils

Cage size: Minimum of 70cm x 40cm for solo hamster, like this one.

They can be kept in same-sex pairs of groups from the same litter – but that would mean you would have to double or even triple their enclosure size.

Hamster wheel: Wheel size min. 17cm

Lifespan: 5-6 years, the longest of hamster breeds

Activity level: Very active during dawn and dusk. Notorious for breaking out of their enclosure.

Handle them over their cage so they will not fall onto a hard surface and end up with injuries.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

#Pets #Tips #Lifestyle