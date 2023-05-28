Did you know these outfits were designed by a Singaporean?

Singaporean fashion designer Andrew Gn is no stranger to Hollywood and to the world. Lily Collins donned one of his designs on Emily in Paris. Lady Gaga was photographed in of his LBDs while strolling around Manhattan. Even Her Majesty Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan has worn one of his gowns. Maybe it’s time for Singaporeans — at least the everyday ones like you and me — to get to know him as well.

You can start by scrolling through his Instagram account, or better yet, you can check out his work at Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore and the World, an exhibition celebrating his career, at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM).

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum

Kennie Ting, Director of the Asian Civilisations Museum and the Peranakan Museum, said that this is the first time the museum is showcasing a Singaporean fashion designer "at the top of his game."

"We believe it is important to champion our own, and to tell young Singaporeans that we can succeed internationally in the creative fields. Andrew's design philosophy blends east and west, beauty and comfort, innovation and tradition; and speaks directly to ACM's curatorial focus on the heritage of cosmopolitan, cross-cultural, port cities in Asia."

Andrew Gn has generously made 160 pieces available for viewing, and boy, are they a feast for the eyes. Here are some of our favourites:

Gown with butterflies

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum, Wonderwall.sg

This gown's design came from a Chinese porcelain bowl made during the Qing dynasty, which Andrew Gn inherited from his father. Fun fact: Kareena Kapoor wore this dress at the Times of India Awards in Dubai in 2016.

Sleeveless mini dress, jacket with 'pagoda shoulders'

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum, Wonderwall.sg

You might recognise this outfit from Emily in Paris, but what you might not know is that Andrew Gn paid tribute to his mother and Peranakan grandmother by inserting jewelled brooches called kerosang in the jacket.

Coat with butterflies, dragonflies, and lotus pond

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum, Wonderwall.sg

This coat references 20th-century batiks from the north coast of Java, as well as costumes from Khon, a Thai traditional dance.

Cheongsam with amaryllis flowers

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum, Wonderwall.sg

This tropical take on the traditional Chinese dress we all know and love pays tribute to the 1960s-style cheongsams that Maggie Cheung wore in In the Mood for Love.

Gown with landscapes and figures

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum, Wonderwall.sg

A Coromandel lacquer screen that you can wear. What's not to love?

Bustier gown with landscape and maple leaves

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum, Wonderwall.sg

With its European silhouette, its Japanese-inspired print, and its French craftsmanship (this gown was woven in Lyon), this piece by Andrew Gn transcends cultures indeed.

Kaftan with sun and stars

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum, Wonderwall.sg

Another cross-cultural piece, this Asian tunic references Western medieval iconography and Byzantine art.

Shift dress with waterlilies

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum, Wonderwall.sg

You've seen impressionist paintings. How about an impressionist mini dress? This shimmery piece, made of silk-polyester, embroidered glass beads, and sequins, pays homage to Claude Monet's Water Lilies.

Bustier gown with flowers

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum, Wonderwall.sg

This French-inspired gown, also made in Lyon, is a subtle tribute to the 18th-century Rococo aesthetic.

See these gowns and more at Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore and the World, which runs from May 27, 2023 to Sept 17, 2023 at the ACM. For more information, visit ACM's website.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.