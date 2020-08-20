Die, dad bod: This young father had the guts to lose that gut

The lowest point

But a freak injury during a Sunday football game in 2014 changed everything. "I had a complete tear of my ACL in my left knee and damaged the surrounding ligaments pretty badly too."

In spite of undergoing a successful surgery, Tyrus was never the same again. He suffered another setback in 2017. In a bid to regain his fitness, he ended up overexerting and damaging cartilage in his other knee, which required another surgery.

"With each surgery I gained more and more weight, eventually gaining close to 20kg. The weight gain was definitely demoralising."

This was further exacerbated when old friends who hadn't seen him in a while would comment on his rotund appearance. After a while, he gave up trying to explain his injuries, which led to his loss of confidence.

Fatherhood and a new perspective

Tyrus with his wife and child in 2019. PHOTO: Instagram/tyrusrusty